Woman goes missing from Murwillumbah

Police are searching for Danielle Haliczer, 47, who was last seen in Murwillumbah on Tuesday.

POLICE have issued a call for assistance to help locate a woman who went missing from Murwillumbah earlier this week.

Danielle Haliczer, 47, was last seen at a shopping centre on Wollumbin St, Murwillumbah about 11am on Tuesday.

Her family have not seen or heard from her since and hold concerns for her welfare and said her disappearance is out of character.

Ms Haliczer is described as being of caucasian appearance, about 65kg, of a slim build and with light brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a light-coloured dress and black pants.

Police from Tweed-Byron Local Area Command continue to make inquiries into her whereabouts.

Anyone with information about Ms Haliczer's location is urged to come forward and contact local police via Crime Stoppers.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the online reporting page at nsw.crimetoppers.com.au.