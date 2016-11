The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been called to an motrobike accident at Tumbulgum.

THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to Tumbulgum after a woman was injured when a motorbike and car collided.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Teranorra Rd at about 1pm.

An Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman, believed to be in her early 50s, had sustained leg and chest injuries in the crash and was being treated at the scene.