A WOMAN has been found dead on a Gold Coast street overnight.

Police set up a crime scene in Highland Park's Lythan Crt as officers investigate how she died.

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the woman at 7.30pm but she could not be revived.

The death is being treated as non-suspicious and potentially drug-related.

