Work ramps up on Kingscliff bridge

Workers complete the final pour on the bridge over Cudgen Creek at Kingscliff.

TWEED Shire Council has poured in more resources as workers race to complete on time the $4 million upgrade of the bridge over Cudgen Creek at Kingscliff.

When the bridge that links Kingscliff with Salt and Casuarina was closed in June for replacement council declared that it would be reopened to traffic before Christmas and councillor Warren Polglase is determined that the deadline must be adhered to.

"It's an important link and we are coming up to an extremely active time,” he said. "We always said that the work would be completed before Christmas and we have an obligation to do what we said we were going to do.”

Cr Polglase said there had been speculation that only one lane would be opened but a council spokeswoman this week declared both lanes would be complete.

More resources have been allocated to ensure the bridge over Cudgen Creek at Kingscliff is reopened before Christmas. David Carroll

"We've thrown extra resources in to get both lanes open by mid December and we're on track to do that, weather permitting,” she said.

The final structural element of the bridge was completed earlier this week with the deck poured.

It will take a month for that to achieve full strength but work will continue on kerbing and rebuilding the road approaches.