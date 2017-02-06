29°
Lifestyle

World's biggest marijuana study: so is weed bad?

Matthew Dunn news.com.au | 6th Feb 2017 10:49 AM
So is smoking weed really bad for you?
So is smoking weed really bad for you?

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WHILE the recreational use of marijuana is becoming slowly legalised across the globe, the drug is still largely considered to have diminishing results on mental and physical health.

But how much of this view is based on fact and how much is derived from weed-fearing propaganda from days gone?

To try to answer that question, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine recently completed the world's most comprehensive study into marijuana, which examined more than 10,000 scientific abstracts dating back to 1999.

"This report summarises the current state of evidence regarding what is known about the health impacts of cannabis and cannabis-derived products, including effects related to therapeutic uses of cannabis and potential health risks related to certain cancers, diseases, mental health disorders, and injuries," the report read.

The extensive 395-page report unearthed more than 100 conclusions about the health effects of recreational and therapeutic cannabis use, with many bound to make people question their stance on the natural plant.

Here are some of the more thought-provoking finds.

So is smoking weed really bad for you?
So is smoking weed really bad for you? Bill North

The report said that smoking cannabis on a regular basis is associated with chronic cough and phlegm production, but says quitting smoking or ingesting the drug orally will likely reduce these symptoms.

"The evidence suggests that smoking cannabis does not increase the risk for certain cancers (i.e., lung, head, and neck) in adults," the report read.

"There is modest evidence that cannabis use is associated with one subtype of testicular cancer.

"There is minimal evidence that parental cannabis use during pregnancy is associated with greater cancer risk in offspring.

"Smoking cannabis on a regular basis is associated with chronic cough and phlegm production.

"It is unclear whether cannabis use is associated with COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease], asthma, or worsened lung function."

So is smoking weed really bad for you?
So is smoking weed really bad for you? contributed

ARE THERE REALLY THERAPEUTIC EFFECTS?

With medicinal use of marijuana becoming more widespread, there is more evidence supporting the therapeutic effects of weed - something this study confirmed.

"In adults with chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, oral cannabinoids are effective antiemetics," the report read.

"In adults with chronic pain, patients who were treated with cannabis or cannabinoids are more likely to experience a clinically significant reduction in pain symptoms.

"In adults with multiple sclerosis (MS)-related spasticity, short-term use of oral cannabinoids improves patient reported spasticity symptoms."

When looking at the effects of cannabis or cannabinoid-based therapeutics on the human immune system, the researchers said there is insufficient data to draw overarching conclusions.

However, the report claims there is "limited evidence to suggest that regular exposure to cannabis smoke may have anti-inflammatory activity."

So is smoking weed really bad for you?
So is smoking weed really bad for you? Bill North

WHAT ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH?

When looking at cannabis use and mental health, the findings offer mixed results.

"Cannabis use is likely to increase the risk of developing schizophrenia and other psychoses; the higher the use the greater the risk," the report read.

However, it added that a history of cannabis individuals with schizophrenia and other psychoses may be "linked to better performance on learning and memory tasks".

The research found smoking weed did appear to increase the likelihood of developing depression, anxiety or PTSD, with heavy cannabis smokers even more likely to report thoughts of suicide than non-users.

Users with bipolar disorders should refrain from smoking too frequently.

"For individuals diagnosed with bipolar disorders, near daily cannabis use may be linked to greater symptoms of bipolar disorder than non-users," the report read.

So is smoking weed really bad for you?
So is smoking weed really bad for you? Cathy Adams

WILL SMOKING WEED MAKE ME DUMB?

The effects of marijuana use is proven to have some diminishing effects for mental capacity, with adolescents worse off.

"Cannabis use during adolescence is related to impairments in subsequent academic achievement and education, employment and income, and social relationships and social roles," the report read.

The same held true for adults, with findings stating that "recent cannabis use impairs the performance in cognitive domains of learning, memory, and attention."

However, it mentioned these findings were only present in evaluations 24 hours after use.

ANYTHING ELSE I SHOULD KNOW?

There has been zero recorded deaths from overdosing on marijuana, although the report does suggest it could play a role in other fatal injuries from being stoned.

"Cannabis use prior to driving increases the risk of being involved in a motor vehicle accident," the report read.

As for addiction, heavy use can be habit forming and could also lead to the abuse of other substances.

"Greater frequency of cannabis use increases the likelihood of developing problem cannabis use," the report read.

"Initiating cannabis use at a younger age increases the likelihood of developing problem cannabis use.

"Cannabis use is likely to increase the risk for developing substance dependence (other than cannabis use disorder).

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks marijuana medicinal marijuana study weed

Brisbane shopping just got better: 5 new shops!

BRISBANE is known for its incredibly on-point shopping scene, but things have gone to another level in recent times with a bunch of new retailers moving in.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern ArtGOMA Turns 10Sugar Spin: you; me; art and everythingGallery 1.2Shoppy \"Nervescape\" 2016Media call

FORGET everything you thought you knew about art galleries.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

Police investigate how woman was seriously injured

Police investigate how woman was seriously injured

A WOMAN is in hospital in a stable condition with head injuries after an attack in Tweed Heads on Sunday night.

Residents urged to leave as fire engulfs Gold Coast home

About a dozen crews on scene attempting to control the fire

Sixty years of marriage has swum by

LAP OF SUCCESS: Barbara and Dave Maynard at Banora Club Oasis pool where they are active members of the Masters Swimming Club.

Sharing sixty years together has led to a lifetime of memories.

Facing the magic in Kirra

SKIN BEAUTY: Face Magic's Angie Todd and head therapist Olivia Oran.

Highlights of beauty therapy.

Local Partners

Hundreds remember the man with the infectious smile

Tributes for surfer and much-loved member of the community James Tate touched on his infectious smile and the way it shone brightest for wife and his daughter.

Sixty years of marriage has swum by

LAP OF SUCCESS: Barbara and Dave Maynard at Banora Club Oasis pool where they are active members of the Masters Swimming Club.

Sharing sixty years together has led to a lifetime of memories.

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Two face 5-years jail for streaming Green-Mundine fight

AT LEAST two social media users are facing fines of up to $60,000 or five years‘ jail for using Facebook Live to stream the Green-Mundine fight on Friday.

Lady Gaga soars at the Super Bowl

US singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, 05 February 2017.

BORN This Way singer headlines halftime show.

The lengths Beyoncé went to keep pregnancy secret

epa05513585 US musician Beyonce arrives on the red carpet for the 33rd MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 28 August 2016. EPA/JASON SZENES

Beyoncé is a master at keeping things secret.

Reality TV ratings race tightens up, but MKR still on top

My Kitchen Rules contestants Bek and Ash pictured with hosts Manu Feildel and Pete Evans.

RUNAWAY bride delivers solid numbers for Channel 9.

Check out the ultra-expensive Super Bowl ads for 2017

Yellow Tail Wine's advert includes a rather animated kangaroo.

The Super Bowl ads are back and they're utterly bonkers

Michael and Kyly Clarke: how they keep passion burning

Kyly and Michael Clarke for Valentine's Day campaign for her Lyfestyled massage candles. Exclusive to News Corp

“Having your own adult time together is super important.''

Bride's shock midnight escape on Married At First Sight

Lauren is a participant on the TV series Married at First Sight.

AFTER going through with the wedding, “happy” bride ditches hubby.

Paradise in Parkes Lane

57 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 4 3 4 $765,000

This meticulously maintained home with stunning coastal views is truly your slice of paradise. You will find this lovely home on the high side of Parkes Lane on a...

Great Value for Money - Motivated Owners Want this Home Sold

11 McAllisters Road, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 3 1 2 $449,000

Appealing to first home buyers, investors and families this three-bedroom home is close to schools and shops and a short 10-minute drive from Coolangatta's beaches...

ABSOLUTE WATERFRONT ENTERTAINER @ OXLEY COVE

8 Captains Way, Banora Point 2486

House 5 2 2 $998,000

Spacious 5 Bedroom Family Home This spacious, modern property is cleverly designed with family living and waterfront entertaining in mind. Seamless flow-through...

Beachside Coolangatta home with panoramic Ocean and Coastal views in a blue ribbon location

66 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

• Much loved home with three bedrooms, two bathrooms in original condition • Set on a 1262 sqm elevated block with options to renovate or re-develop...

WHAT! 2 HOUSES ON ONE BLOCK FOR $529,000

96 Broadwater Esplanade, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 3 3 $529,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11TH FEBRUARY 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST Set amongst the trees in a secluded spot, this property boasts excellent privacy and...

Beachside Living with Stunning Ocean and River Views on Iconic D&#39;Bah Hill

6D/3-9 Eden Street, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 2 1 $645,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11TH FEBRUARY 11:00 - 11:30AM QLD Just a few minutes' walk from Duranbah Beach, Greenmount Beach and world famous Snapper...

Low Maintenance Living Walking Distance to the River and Boat Ramp

227 Kirkwood Road, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 2 4 $549,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11TH FEBRUARY 10:00 - 10:30AM NSW DST This brick and tile home is conveniently located within walking distance to the Tweed...

&#39;Currumbin Sands&#39; Apartment with Ocean Views and Direct Beach Access

99/955 Gold Coast Highway, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 2 2 1 $649,000

This stunning, two bedroom, two bathroom top floor apartment offers the perfect beachside lifestyle. Recently renovated the open plan living, dining and...

An Ultra-Chic Beachside Abode - Your New Address Awaits

48 Tugun Street, Tugun 4224

House 3 1 5 $580,000 ...

Offering a holiday at home lifestyle this refurbished, three-bedroom house is just 350 metres from the white sand of pristine Tugun Beach. On a 559m2 block the...

&#39;This impressive family home has it all and a lifestyle to match!&#39;

160 Botanical Circuit, Banora Point 2486

House 4 2 2 $765,000

Spacious covered pergola area overlooking the Inground lap pool and spa Conveniently located across the road from Banora Point Central shopping...

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

Single dad, four kids, turned away from 12 homes. Why?

Sole parent Derek Fenech, with his daughters Amelio, 2, and Katherine, 1, is desperate to find a home for his family of four in Mackay.

Family of five knocked back for rentals in Mackay.

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Rainbow Bay's riverside view

Real Estate : 6D / 3-9 Eden Street, Rainbow Bay, NSW.

Check out this week's feature property.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!