23°
News

Young blood to freshen up Tweed council

Aisling Brennan | 4th Nov 2016 11:00 AM
Labor candidate Reece Byrnes is the youngest person to be elected to the Tweed Shire Council.
Labor candidate Reece Byrnes is the youngest person to be elected to the Tweed Shire Council. Aisling Brennan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A FRESH and much younger group of councillors will lead the Tweed over the next term with Labor's Reece Byrnes becoming the youngest member ever elected to the chamber.

Mr Byrnes, 28, beat former mayor Max Boyd's previous record by two years after finishing fifth in last Saturday's poll. Mr Byrnes said he was looking forward to working with the six other councillors, three of whom are aged in their 40s.

"Youth will bring fresh ideas, a fresh approach which is a good thing; younger people do think differently,” Mr Byrnes said.

"There is a good mix on this council of youth and experience.”

James Owen, 42, Chris Cherry, 46, and Pryce Allsop, 51, will also be making their debut at the first council meeting on November 17, joining experienced hats in Katie Milne, 49 and the much older Warren Polglase (who declined to reveal his age).

Bringing further experience to the table will be Ron Cooper, who turned 74 this week and will return to the Tweed chamber after two decades.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  reece byrnes tweed shire council tweed shire council election 2016

Young blood to freshen up Tweed council

Young blood to freshen up Tweed council

Five brand new councillors have been elected to the Tweed Shire Council.

Gig Guide: What's on around Tweed, Nov 4-7

SOUND LOUNGE: Phil Jamieson (Grinspoon) is playing at the Currumbin Soundlounge on Saturday.

Gig Guide: What's on Nov 4-7

Billion-dollar boost for highway upgrade

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis, Deidre Randell from RMS and Page MP Kevin Hogan dig the first soil on for the Glenugie to Tyndale Pacific Hwy build.

Govt ramps up effort to deliver safer road by 2020

Fans to meet the man behind the monster

American actor Ian Bohen from Teen Wolf will be just one celebrity attending Supanova in Brisbane from November 11.

Teen Wolf star coming to Brisbane.

Local Partners

Kingscliff TAFE driving Tweed innovation

New multi-purpose facility expected to drive job opportunities.

Looking for something to do in Tweed?

TOP EMPLOYEES: Robyn McCalman from Murwillumbah Veterinary Clinic receiving her award. The Murwillumbah Central Rotary Club recently held its annual employee awards for excellence, with 12 employees nominated by their employers. The awards were presented at a ceremony in Murwillumbah last week, attended by more than 80 people.

Community Diary: What's on around Tweed

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Declan Kelly and the Rising Sun to shine bright at festival

Declan Kelly & The Rising Sun is one of the headlining acts at this year's festival.

Main stage set to pump with radiant reggae and dub vibes

Expert's talk on Olley's life is not to be missed

THE ARTIST: Artist Margaret Olley at the Tweed Regional Art Gallery in 2006.

RARE insight into the life of one of most cherished hoarders

Nicole Kidman: My movie Lion is a love letter to my children

Nicole Kidman: My movie Lion is a love letter to my children

NICOLE Kidman has revealed her new movie 'Lion' feels like "a love letter" to her children

Jarryd Hayne takes up the Call of Duty

Jarryd Hayne joins eSports athletes in trying out the ‘Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Academy’ training program.

eSports now worth almost $500m with global audience of 148 million

You little ripper! Russell Coight's back on our TV screens

Channel 10 is renewing the iconic TV series Russell Coight's All Aussie Adventures.

IN great news for comedy fans, an Aussie treasure is coming back.

Stefanovic to lose $8m mansion in divorce

Today show co-host Karl Stefanovic.

Karl Stefanovic may be forced to give up an $8 million mansion

James Packer would've married Mariah Carey without prenup

James Packer was prepared to marry Mariah Carey without a prenup

Coast seafood outlet to feature on SBS cooking show

STARRING: Soulfish owner Dan Learoyd (right).

A Sunshine Coast seafood shop will next week feature on TV

Bono to be honoured at Women of the Year awards

Bono has been named one of Glamour magazine's Women of the Year

Currumbin Cracker!

19 Bronhill Street, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 4 2 2 Interest Above...

Private, yet just minutes to shops, schools, parks, surf clubs and of course our wonderful world class beaches. All the credentials for the perfect Gold Coast...

Spacious Three Bedroom Duplex In A Great Location

2/3 Medoc Place, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 3 2 2 $445,000

Located in a quiet cul-de-sac close to all the amenities this well-presented duplex offers a low maintenance and convenient lifestyle. - Three generous sized...

Live the Dream!

24b Barracuda Court, Palm Beach 4221

Duplex 3 2 2 UNDER CONTRACT

This lovely home is in Barracuda Court - one of the premier ocean access waterfront streets on the Gold Coast. The Palm Beach waterways are a wonderful aquatic...

Much Loved Home with Pristine Views Ready for its New Family

3 Mountain View Esplanade, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 3 2 $549,000

OPEN THIS SATURDAY 1ST OCTOBER 1:00 - 1:30PM This large, rendered home rests on an elevated, flat 613m2 block and enjoys far reaching valley, Ocean and...

Bush to Beach in Minutes!

112 Valley Drive, Tallebudgera 4228

House 4 2 4 Above $779,000

After living for 14 years in this lovely acreage home the owners are now moving on, creating a unique window of opportunity for one very fortunate family. Valley...

Nestled away on an elevated block amongst luscious greenery with ocean views throughout, this stunning family home is a must see

10 Cocararra Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 3 AUCTION

With large wooden double doors opening into the foyer downstairs, revealing warm bamboo timber flooring, the home radiates style. Equipped with a study and a large...

The Ultimate Fully Renovated Garden Apartment In Rainbow Bay

4/3 Eden Avenue, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 1 1 Price Guide...

A beach side lifestyle is on offer from this light filled and spacious two bedroom one bathroom apartment in the heart of Rainbow Bay. Rare ground floor unit with...

Contemporary Home with Views, Privacy and so much Space

24 Vail Court, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $649,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 5TH NOVEMBER 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST In a private, cul-de-sac location with expansive Hinterland views this split level...

Iconic Beach House

640- 642 Pacific Parade, Tugun 4224

House 5 4 6 Contact Agent

Under Contract Positioned in the unique beachfront precinct suburb of Tugun this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase. Situated on a 1012sqm block...

One of a Kind!

7 Ajax Court, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 5 Interest above...

This stunning home is In a quiet, sought after cul-de-sac and has been expertly built in an elevated position to capture the coastal breezes and spectacular views.

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Tweed housing market leads state

Tweed housing prices continue to climb with the latest figures revealing a 13% annual increase in the median price.

Latest figures reveal 13% price increase

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!