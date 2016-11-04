Young blood to freshen up Tweed council

Labor candidate Reece Byrnes is the youngest person to be elected to the Tweed Shire Council.

A FRESH and much younger group of councillors will lead the Tweed over the next term with Labor's Reece Byrnes becoming the youngest member ever elected to the chamber.

Mr Byrnes, 28, beat former mayor Max Boyd's previous record by two years after finishing fifth in last Saturday's poll. Mr Byrnes said he was looking forward to working with the six other councillors, three of whom are aged in their 40s.

"Youth will bring fresh ideas, a fresh approach which is a good thing; younger people do think differently,” Mr Byrnes said.

"There is a good mix on this council of youth and experience.”

James Owen, 42, Chris Cherry, 46, and Pryce Allsop, 51, will also be making their debut at the first council meeting on November 17, joining experienced hats in Katie Milne, 49 and the much older Warren Polglase (who declined to reveal his age).

Bringing further experience to the table will be Ron Cooper, who turned 74 this week and will return to the Tweed chamber after two decades.