Youth champions snare Falls grant

Daniel McKenzie
| 16th Nov 2016 9:00 AM
Youth volunteer Brayden Maynard and Falls Byron director Brandon Saul enjoy a game on the Playstation while Mark Howlett, Chris Hitchcock, Jill Hurditch, Wendy Pluckrose and Kat Fermanis watch on at Cabarita Youth Centre.
CABARITA Youth Service is set to expand their services after being named a recipient of a Falls Byron Community Fund grant today.

A dollar from every ticket sold for the Falls Festival Byron held at North Byron Parklands over New Year's will go into the fund, which goes towards funding local community projects.

Falls Byron director Brandon Saul said it was an honour to be able to support local organisations who help to make the festival possible.

"The local community is at the heart of what makes Falls Music and Arts Festival special,” Mr Saul said.

"The community fund recognises and supports local organisations whose hard work benefits the community as a whole.”

Mr Saul said it was an easy decision to award Cabarita Youth Service with a grant after Community Fund organisers were actively searching for a group like the Les Burger Field-based organisation which runs various youth programs and activities.

"We have the community fund and pretty much everyone in the shire knows that and they can hold their hand up for it or we can actively look for people who may not be holding their hand up and that was the case here,” Mr Saul said.

"We particularly wanted to do something for the northern area of the festival and direct some of the love in this direction.

"We thought about who could do with a hand and this one's a no-brainer.

"I've got four kids and the oldest is 13, so anyone helping kids and young people full stop, in anyway shape or form; these guys are doing a brilliant job, so you couldn't be more happy.”

Cabarita Youth Service has recently undertaken an expansion of their Tweed Coast service area south to include Pottsville.

Youth leader Chris Hitchcock said the grant would fast track the expansion and provide greater services, activities and outcomes for the youth of the Tweed region.

"We have earmarked those funds for activities down there and for accessing more transport,” Mr Hitchcock said.

"At the moment, it's been hard for kids down there to get up here, so now we can access more bus services to get more kids involved.”

Falls Byron Community Fund recipients

  • Cabarita Youth Service
  • Brunswick Heads Public School
  • Bay FM Community Radio Station
  • Brunswick Valley Landcare
