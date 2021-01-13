Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bunnings ‘secret’ $10 collectables. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Rebecca LeMay
Bunnings ‘secret’ $10 collectables. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Rebecca LeMay
Offbeat

$10 Bunnings item we’ll be fighting over

by Rebekah Scanlan
13th Jan 2021 6:29 PM

Bunnings is releasing a limited-edition range of building block collectables that are sure to shoppers wild.

The first from a series of five is a toy truck that hit shelves on Thursday. The $10 item features a large Bunnings logo on the side and is in the brand's iconic colours.

However the other four collectables are being kept "top secret", with the hardware giant stating it will release one a month, while stocks last.

RELATED: Bunnings fans rave about 'magic' $4 item

Bunnings is releasing five $10 limited-edition collectable toys – starting with an iconic truck. Picture: Supplied
Bunnings is releasing five $10 limited-edition collectable toys – starting with an iconic truck. Picture: Supplied

The collectables are an "add-on" to the popular Lego-inspired building block warehouse that was stripped from shelves before Christmas.

Fans went crazy for the $30 replica of the Australian DIY warehouse in December when it returned to shelves a year after the limited-edition product was first released.

The 168-piece toy is designed for children aged six and over, but adults clearly love it too, with many raving about it on social media.

As well as a mini store, the set also features a nursery complete with plants, a timber yard and everyone's favourite - the sausage sizzle stand.

The five new collectables are an add on to the Building Block Warehouse released before Christmas. Picture: Facebook
The five new collectables are an add on to the Building Block Warehouse released before Christmas. Picture: Facebook

Australians love collectable items, with retail giants Woolworths and Coles having huge success with items customers can collect in-store.

 

Originally published as $10 Bunnings item we'll be fighting over

However the other four collectables are being kept ‘top secret’, with Bunnings stating it will release one a month, while stocks last. Picture: Supplied
However the other four collectables are being kept ‘top secret’, with Bunnings stating it will release one a month, while stocks last. Picture: Supplied

More Stories

bunnings smarter shopping toys

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mountain top chain removal to prevent ‘catastrophic failure’

        Premium Content Mountain top chain removal to prevent ‘catastrophic failure’

        News National Parks and Wildlife explain what’s happening on the Wollumbin (Mount Warning) summit track.

        'Changed our lives': 10 moving stories of your rescue dogs

        Premium Content 'Changed our lives': 10 moving stories of your rescue dogs

        News “He was beaten and found locked in a bird aviary. Now he is spoiled and loved and...

        Robbery victim had foot imprint on his face, court told

        Premium Content Robbery victim had foot imprint on his face, court told

        Crime A Northern NSW man charged over an alleged robbery and other offences has been...

        Dad threatened to crash car into truck, with his kids inside

        Premium Content Dad threatened to crash car into truck, with his kids inside

        Crime Northern Rivers dad's lawyer conceded offences were "highly serious"