‘10 seconds to leave or you will be bashed’, victim told

A Tweed man has been sentenced for bashing his mother’s former partner at the pub.

A Tweed man has been sentenced for bashing his mother’s former partner at the pub.

A 22-YEAR-old launched into an unprovoked and brazen attack on his mother's former partner at a Tweed pub, a court heard.

Jakob Brandt-Parapatic walked up behind his mother's former partner, who he had not spoken to for five years and whispered: "You've got 10 seconds to leave or you will be bashed".

A crowd of 70 at the Dolphin Hotel on August 26 were gathered to watch the Jeff Horn boxing match.

The Bilambil Heights man then hit the victim with a closed fist to the right side of his head causing him to fall to the ground.

Brandt-Parapatic then repeatedly punched and kicked the victim while he was on the ground, screaming "he's a kiddie fiddler".

The victim's friend tried to intervene and was held back by another man who told him, it was a "family matter" and to "stay out of it".

The victim was left with lacerations to his right eye.

Brandt-Parapatic appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court on October 14 and pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing MDMA, not showing his P-plates and drink driving from a separate incident.

Defence solicitor Russell Baxter said the steel fabricator believed his victim was a convicted paedophile and was unaware there had not been a criminal case made against the man.

Mr Baxter said his client had learnt from his mistakes, "grown up a lot" and been made aware how the consequences of his actions could have caused worse injury or even death.

"He now understands if he hits him and (the victim) hits his head on the bar then he's doing 15 years on the bottom … and I brutally explained what 15 years on the bottom means," Mr Baxter said.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy referenced photographs on the victim's injuries tendered to the court while sentencing.

"Your attack on the victim was unprovoked and very violent, he has suffered a very significant degree of harm … it is the type of conduct which would often end in a term of imprisonment however you have no history or violence in the past and appear remorseful for the wrongdoing," Mr Dunlevy said.

Brandt-Parapatic received a two year Community Correction Order with 100 hours of community service with conviction for the assault charge.

He was convicted and fined a total of $950, two year Community Correction Order and lost his licence for the minimum disqualification for the remaining charges.