100 Aussie schools get free fruit for a day

One hundred primary schools and early learning centres across the country will receive free fruit for a day in a one-off special promotion run by Woolworths.

To celebrate giving away more than 100 million pieces of fruit since the launch of its Free Fruit for Kids program in 2015, the supermarket giant is calling on nominations for the free fruit day.

According to the latest Australian Health Survey from the ABS, 41 per cent of children aged four to eight years old did not receive their daily recommended intake of one and a half servings of fruit.

Rachael Huggins, 7, Chloe, 4, Lucas Costa Sigmond, 6, Lily Withey, 3, and Elizabeth Weston, 6, enjoying a laugh over some fruit. Picture: Justin Lloyd

Woolworths general manager of fruit and vegetables Paul Turner said the in-store initiative was the first national program of its kind when it began and was designed to build fresh fruit habits from an early age.

"Kids have become so used to it and it's almost like an event for them, to make their way to the front of the store when they arrive," Mr Turner said.

"I think it's a great initiative and it's one I'm extremely proud of. Free fruit is getting to kids, regardless of where they live. We have almost 1000 stores spread across the country and a lot of those are in rural areas. We think it's a great way to highlight those health cues."

Children and relatives of Montague Apple farm owner Scott Montague test themselves on their apple knowledge. Picture: Supplied

MEET SOME AUSSIE FRUIT GROWERS IN THE ABOVE VIDEO

Following the rollout of Woolworths' Australian-first sourcing policy, 100 per cent of the fruit given away is from local suppliers.

"It's really important for everyone to understand just how diverse and great our horticulture industry in Australia," Mr Turner said.

"I think the connection to farmers for most kids in urban areas, it's difficult for them to visit farms. The younger we can make those connections and educate them about how it's grown, where it comes from and the passion of the farmers, the better."

Banana farmer Tony Alcock with his children Remy, 9, and Asher 12. Picture: Supplied

Tony Alcock, a second generation Alcock Bananas grower from Mackay in Qld said their company took pride knowing their bananas had been part of the program helping kids build better relationships with fruit.

"As a family-owned, Aussie business, we're all about taking positive steps to ensure kids build a love for fruit," he said.

Applications to receive free fruit for a day are open, just explain in 100 words or less why your primary school or early learning centre should win. Apply by visiting woolworths.com.au/fruitforschools

