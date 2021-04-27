Menu
Two men with alleged bikie links have been charged after police raids unearthed more than $100,00 in cash, drugs and a quantity of mobile phones.
Crime

$100k cash, drugs and phones seized as police target bikies

by Elise Williams
27th Apr 2021 2:48 PM
Police in Brisbane have seized more than $100,000 in cash as well as drugs and mobile phones after raiding three homes.

 Cocaine, cannabis, steroids and prescription medications were seized from homes in Norman Park, Coorparoo and Browns Plains on Friday, along with about 20 mobile phones.

Drugs, phones and cash seized by QPS Taskforce Maxima. Picture: Queensland Police Service.
The raids, conducted by Queensland Police's Taskforce Maxima, targeted the alleged supply and possession of illegal drugs by associates of the Comanchero Outlaw Motorcycle Gang.

Two men have been charged - a 33-year-old Norman Park man charged with possession of dangerous drugs (cannabis) and possession property suspected of being used in the commission of a drug offence, and a 33-year-old Browns Plains man with possessing tainted property and contravene a direction.

 

Detective Acting Superintendent Craig McGrath of the Organised Crime Gangs Group said police would continue to be "unyielding in investigating and prosecuting members of OMCGs engaged in criminal activity, and disrupting and dismantling the drug supply networks that harm our community". 

Both men are expected to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court in June.  

 

 

Originally published as $100k cash, drugs, phones seized as police target bikies

