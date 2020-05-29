101 years: Air force Sergeant, mother, world traveller

Gladys Farley turns 101 on Friday and until six months ago, lived independently in her Tweed Heads home. Photo: Supplied.

MANY of the defining moments of the last century are memories for Gladys Farley who turns 101 today.

As a young woman Gladys worked in a bunker in Townsville during World War II used for intelligence and navigation officers.

Her daughter Helen McLeod said Gladys was "sworn to secrecy" and rarely talked about her career in the Women's Auxiliary Air Force.

Helen said Gladys was the first woman from Mackay to join the force.

She recalled a time when her mother at 22 met General Douglas MacArthur, Commander of the Pacific Forces.

"One trip when he flew into the base, she had to go out and see him," Ms McLeod said.

"Mum said he was a very serious man, never smiled, but he had a lot of worries on his shoulders.

"They were all scared while the world was on. The Japanese did one bombing raid there once and got a cow in a nearby paddock."

Two years after serving as a Sergeant, Gladys had to leave the air force.

Helen said Gladys fell in love with Alan George Farley, a "nice looking chap", who she married on July 30, 1943.

"Of course women then weren't allowed to work after they were married."

Gladys and Alan were blessed with two children, Brian and Helen.

Tragically, Brian passed away at 57, but Helen said her brother left a lifelong legacy.

"Brian donated his organs which saved 10 lives, including a seven-month-old baby girl who needed a liver transplant."

Gladys and Alan moved to Sydney after they were married.

Alan worked at the railway and paid off an inner-city Sydney concord house from a single wage.

Helen said Gladys also worked to help provide for the family.

"Mum was always out working to try and get extra money, which afforded us to buy a holiday home.

"She worked in administration at Tanner and Middleton which later added to her hearing loss from industrial machines."

Helen said the duo enjoyed many years of travelling the world on cruise ships before settling at Tweed Heads.

"All the Woman's Weekly cruises were the craze back then, they had a wonderful time.

"They travelled a lot to Europe and New Zealand and settled in Tweed Heads in the 80s."

After Gladys's husband died on October 6, 1993, Gladys lived independently with her budgerigar called Susie.

Gladys Farely, who turns 101 on Friday, with her beloved budgerigar Susie who loved to talk and used to follow Gladys around the house.

"Mum lived by herself in her own home for 30 years. All her family is in Queensland or way down south.

"She is a strong, independent woman."

It has only been the past six months that Gladys has lived in aged care at Bangalor Retreat.

Helen said her mother will enjoy a low-key birthday celebrating her 101st birthday with other residents.