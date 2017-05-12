23°
Property

108 storey high rise city to include own university

Andrew Potts, Gold Coast Bulletin | 12th May 2017 7:16 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A CRADLE-to-grave vertical city is planned for Southport where residents could be born, learn and grow old in the Southern Hemisphere's tallest building.

Azzura Corporation has lodged an application to build the 108-storey tower as the centrepiece of its Imperial Square.

The supertower would sit on a six-level podium featuring 50,000sq m of floor space for a university or college, libraries, eateries, and a shopping centre. By comparison, The Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre has about 6000sq m of exhibition space.

Once complete, Imperial Square would be a self-contained suburb with its own church, hardware store, service station, emergency services, unspecified "tourist attraction" and retirement home The massive landmark would be flanked by two other towers of 48 and 68 storeys.

A ground view of the high-density project. Source: Gold Coast City Council.
A ground view of the high-density project. Source: Gold Coast City Council.

When complete, the main tower would be the tallest in the Southern Hemisphere, beating the recently announced Orion Towers, a 103-level complex planned for Surfers Paradise.

More on this at the Gold Coast Bulletin

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks gold coast high rise southport

Just In

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Trbojevic amped for Double Header

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 27: Jake Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles in action during the round 25 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Canberra Raiders at Brookvale Oval on August 27, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Suncorp set for action-packed night.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Health scares inspire Tweed Coast Tigers' stalwarts

Health scares inspire Tweed Coast Tigers' stalwarts

Club friends speak of medical scares ahead of National Volunteers Week

108 storey high rise city to include own university

First look at the Imperial Square supertower project at Southport.

You could be born, learn and grow old in tallest building

A shining ray of hope

POSITIVE LIGHT: A green shoot offers a ray of hope after the devastating floods.

Behind the Lens: Life after the flood

Volunteers to the rescue at dangerous Tweed River bar

GOOD JOB: Marine Rescue Point Danger volunteers helped to save lives when five boats rolled over on the dangerous Tweed River bar recently.

Lives saved thanks to our Marine Rescue volunteers

Local Partners

Community invited to SES flood forum

Here's a chance to tell your story about the recent floods.

Have a cuppa and help reduce cervical cancer

Biggest Morning Tea

Northern NSW locals can help in reducing cervical cancer

Mother's Day with a big twist

Why not try the psychic fair at the Carrara Markets this Mother's Day?

"The fair is sure to be fascinating and entertaining”

Do you really know your road rules?

Cars travel around the roundabout at Villiers and Fitzroy Street. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

List of the top 10 most misunderstood road rules in NSW.

Splendour VIP passes raise massive sum for flood relief

FUN IN THE SUN: Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

50 Flood Relief Gold Passes were auctioned last week

The Red Pill: Netflix says no, Nimbin says yes

NETFLIX refused to carry controversial documentary The Red Pill. The film will be screened in Nimbin on May 19.

Catweazle star Geoffrey Bayldon dead at 93

Catweazle star Geoffrey Bayldon has died at the age of 93.

Instagram's sexiest couple announce break up

Byron Bay artist, model and stylist Sally Mustang.

Newsletters described most intimate, sexual moments together

Kidman’s super awkward cooking segment

Nicole Kidman did not enjoy a cooking segment on Ellen's talk show.

Nicole Kidman spits out food during cooking segment on Ellen.

Bow Wow responds to Instagram plane controversy

The picture that launched a million memes.

Rapper in viral plane photo speaks out: ‘Method to my madness’.

There’s a Deadpool TV show on the way

Deadpool has landed a TV series.

MARVEL'S hit R-rating superhero film to be turned into TV series.

The Chaser's Craig Reucassel is at war with waste

Craig Reucassel in a scene from the TV series War on Waste.

TV presenter wants us to think twice about the waste we create.

An Absolute Stand Out Buying Opportunity!

7/18 Blake Street, Southport 4215

Town House 3 2 1 Interest Above...

Spanning two levels and offering a unique townhouse lifestyle this neatly presented home has it all - space, position, convenience, potential. Located in the...

Commercial Opportunity in Main Street of Tweed Heads

2/22 Bay Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Commercial 0 0 $525,000

Investors looking for solid rental return should check this out. Retail tenant set in place, earning $23,400 per annum. Coolangatta nearby and local beaches...

Coolangatta&#39;s Best Kept Secret

21 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 4 2 1 $995,000

This two-storey home has plenty of versatility for any sized family searching for the perfect beachside home. Situated in the ideal location backing directly onto...

Well Maintained Apartment a Short Walk to the Heart of Coolangatta

18/72 Dutton Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 2 2 $440,000 ...

FIRST INSPECTION SATURDAY 20TH MAY 12:00 - 12:30PM This two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit presents great value for money a short walk to everything Coolangatta...

Renovated Apartment Directly Opposite Kirra Beach and the Surf Club

10/22 Marine Parade, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 1 1 1 $385,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS WEEKEND 13TH MAY 11:00 - 11:30AM On the third level of the highly sought 'Kirra Gardens' complex this renovated apartment is priced to...

A Massive 1035m2 block offering Space, Peace and Privacy

18 Fir Street, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 $460,000 ...

Adjoining a large, grassy reserve at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac this home has undergone a full transformation and offers great value for money. An open plan...

Single Level, Low Maintenance Living approx 1.5km from Kirra Beach

2/36 Bambaroo Crescent, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 1 $419,000

This three bedroom, brick and tile rear duplex offers a low maintenance lifestyle in popular 'Endless Summer Estate'. Approximately 1.5 kilometres from the...

Central Coolangatta Apartment - 350 Metre Walk to The Beach

1/130 Musgrave Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $365,000

This perfectly positioned ground floor apartment is only 350 metres to the iconic Kirra Beach and just a short stroll to cafes, restaurants and all that...

Pristine Home in Prestige Location

9B Bourke Lodge Drive, Currumbin Valley 4223

House 4 2 4 Auction

This unique impeccably presented, 7 year old, Currumbin Valley acreage property offers a charming blend of classic elegance and modern-day convenience. Designed...

Fantastic, Fully Refurbished Duplex

1/72 Worendo Street, Southport 4215

Duplex 2 1 1 Offers Over...

A brilliant opportunity to own a beautifully refurbished duplex that's definitely priced to sell in the highly sought-after Southport/Chirn Park...

108 storey high rise city to include own university

First look at the Imperial Square supertower project at Southport.

You could be born, learn and grow old in tallest building

One change could make a huge difference to the housing market

STAMP DUTY: Changes to stamp duty could be the key to addressing housing affordability.

Changes to stamp duty the key for affordability.

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!