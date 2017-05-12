108 storey high rise city to include own university

A CRADLE-to-grave vertical city is planned for Southport where residents could be born, learn and grow old in the Southern Hemisphere's tallest building.

Azzura Corporation has lodged an application to build the 108-storey tower as the centrepiece of its Imperial Square.

The supertower would sit on a six-level podium featuring 50,000sq m of floor space for a university or college, libraries, eateries, and a shopping centre. By comparison, The Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre has about 6000sq m of exhibition space.

Once complete, Imperial Square would be a self-contained suburb with its own church, hardware store, service station, emergency services, unspecified "tourist attraction" and retirement home The massive landmark would be flanked by two other towers of 48 and 68 storeys.

A ground view of the high-density project. Source: Gold Coast City Council.

When complete, the main tower would be the tallest in the Southern Hemisphere, beating the recently announced Orion Towers, a 103-level complex planned for Surfers Paradise.

