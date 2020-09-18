10km traffic jam ahead of school holidays
Traffic is building up on Brisbane's southside, with cars nose-to-tail for 10km on the Pacific Motorway northbound after a three-vehicle crash on Friday morning.
The crash at Greenslopes has traffic stretching all the way back to Macgregor, right on the last morning school run ahead of the holidays.
The three vehicles collided at around 7.40am.
Two people have been taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital.
The crash has now been cleared but long delays are expected.
Originally published as 10km traffic jam ahead of school holidays