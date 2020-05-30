Tiny gymnast shows of her incredible six-pack physique

10-year-old Lyza Brooks Mosier left her Instagram followers speechless after she shared several snaps showing off her super toned figure.

Lyza Brooks Mosier has taken the term "fit girls" to a whole new level.

The 10-year-old gymnast from Georgia, in the US, has continued to stun her more than 48,000 Instagram followers with her strength and super toned figure - boasting a very noticeable six-pack.

Lyza "fell in love" with workouts last summer, training harder since the world was forced into lockdown and she has been unstoppable ever since.

She wakes up at 5.30am every morning and trains for a total of 30 hours a week.

But fitness is not new for the youngster who began gymnastics at just four years old.

Her Instagram feed is filled with motivational quotes, home workouts and snaps of her impressive gymnastic moves.

However, followers can't help but notice her ripped rig.

"So strong! Incredible," one follower wrote on a photo with Lyza's six-pack on display.

"You're so strong Lyza! I want your abs," said another.

"You look amazing girl, so fit and healthy," a third commented.

Her mother Jill Mosier, 45, said her daughter is completely self-motivated as she wants to become the "best of the best".

"She stays on top of her game by getting up at 5.30am to train - we have set up all sorts of gymnastics stations in our storage room where she would go for hours to workout."

Lyza developed a passion for training when she began attending her mother's fitness classes last year.

"She drastically improved in such a short amount of time," Ms Mosier said, adding her daughter loves to inspire others.

"She loves hearing that she inspires others however we also get the occasional mean person as well who says we shouldn't make her train so much."

Some people have referred to Lyza's training as "excessive", but Ms Mosier assured she has nothing to do with Lyza's fitness regimen.

"I have four kids and Lyza begs to workout," she said.

"I am so proud of her and I can't wait for her to achieve her dreams and become an elite gymnast."

