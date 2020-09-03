Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

12 new COVID cases in NSW

by Erin Lyons
3rd Sep 2020 11:28 AM

 

 

Another 12 cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in NSW up to 8pm on Wednesday night.

Three were locally acquired including two in a south western Sydney family and a case in Parkes which remain under investigation.

One is linked to a known case in Sydney's south east and three are returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

The other five are associated with previous cases, Dr Jeremy McAnulty confirmed.

Three of those five are close contacts of previously reported cases linked to the CBD outbreak, bringing the cluster to 52.

Dr Jeremy McAnulty confirmed another 12 cases were diagnosed in NSW overnight. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jeremy Piper
Dr Jeremy McAnulty confirmed another 12 cases were diagnosed in NSW overnight. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jeremy Piper

The news comes as Sydneysiders swelter through a September scorcher with 30C temperatures tipped to sweep the city.

Restrictions on outdoor gatherings still stand at 20.

McAnulty said one of the cases is linked to the St Pauls Catholic College Greystanes outbreak, bringing the total linked to the school to 12.

"Close contacts are isolating, and the schools have been cleaned and will re-open today. The source of the original infection has not been identified at this point," he said.

Another case reported on Wednesday attended church at Life in the Spirit Ministry, Prestons, on August 30 between 12.30pm and 2.30pm.

Sydney is set for a scorcher on Thursday but the limit on outdoor gatherings stands at 20. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Flavio Brancaleone
Sydney is set for a scorcher on Thursday but the limit on outdoor gatherings stands at 20. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Flavio Brancaleone

Anyone who attended is considered a close contact and must isolate for two weeks and get tested, Dr McAnulty said.

Anyone who attended the following venues is considered a casual contact of a case and must monitor their symptoms:

  • Westfield Chatswood on August 27 between 1pm and 1.50pm
  • Gram Café and Pancakes, Chatswood Station on August 27 between 11.10am and 12.15pm
  • Balmain Community Pharmacy on August 31 between 11am and 11.20am
  • God's Power Ministries Heckenberg, Prestons, on August 30 between 2.50pm and 3.30pm
  • Quality Suites Camperdown (in the foyer) on August 29 between 3.15pm and 4.30pm
  • Leaf Café & Co, Lidcombe Shopping Centre on August 31 between 11.30am and 1.30pm

More to come

Originally published as 12 new COVID cases in NSW

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Memories of our morning voice: Fitzgerald Commission to 9/11

        Premium Content Memories of our morning voice: Fitzgerald Commission to 9/11

        Feature HE’S had an amazing career over three decades, covering some of the most historic moments in time.

        Man from 'well-known family' applies for suppression order

        Premium Content Man from 'well-known family' applies for suppression order

        News Ballina man defending voyeurism charge tried to keep case from media

        OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Local Catholic school fees used to prop up Sydney campuses

        Premium Content Local Catholic school fees used to prop up Sydney campuses

        News Millions worth of fees paid in Lismore Diocese used at Sydney schools