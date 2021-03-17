Menu
Crime

125 convictions: Man’s ‘absolutely woeful’ criminal record

Kerri-Anne Mesner
17th Mar 2021 3:00 PM | Updated: 4:47 PM
A man with 125 convictions on his 14-page criminal record, including 83 dishonesty offences, has spent more time in prison than in the community and is not eligible for parole until October this year.

Justin Leigh Orchard, 27, pleaded guilty on March 12 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to 10 charges including enter premises, obstruct police, stealing, attempt to enter premises, unlicensed driving and possess dangerous drugs.

The court heard Orchard attempted to get into motor vehicles (attempted enter premises) and stole a boys bike.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens said Orchard had been released on parole on May 18, 2020, and started reoffending 11 days later.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said Orchard had an "absolutely woeful" criminal history.

"The only time you seem not to commit offences is when you are in prison," he said.

Mr Schubert sentenced Orchard to 21 months prison with parole eligibility on October 11, 2021, and disqualified him from driving for three months.

