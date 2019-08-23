Menu
A section of the D’Aguilar Highway is to be upgraded between Caboolture and Wamuran.
Politics

$12m for highway upgrades

by Alan Quinney
23rd Aug 2019 9:33 AM
THE D'Aguilar Highway between Caboolture and Wamuran is to receive a $12 million upgrade, the State Government has announced.

The project will be designed to tackle head-on and run-off-road crashes in the region, with road widening, one-metre wide centre lines and new signage, State Labor MP for Morayfield, Mark Ryan said.

"The wide centre lines along the highway between the Bruce Highway and the King Street exit have already proven extremely successful," Mr Ryan said.

"More than 12,000 people use this stretch of road every day.

"This is about improving safety and reducing the potential for crashes in this growing area."

Design is under way, with construction to take place next year, weather and construction schedule permitting. To improve sight distances, roadside vegetation will also be removed.

Mr Ryan said that the Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) would engage with locals and stakeholders as the design process progressed.

"It's part of the Government's $3.13 billion road and transport program for our region, which includes the $662 million Bruce Hwy widening between Caboolture and Steve Irwin Way," Mr Ryan said

d'aguilar highway highway upgrades queenland

