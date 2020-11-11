Police raise fears over missing girl

A 12-year-old girl who has been missing since last Friday contacted her parents on Tuesday, but police do not know where she is.

Concerns have been raised over the whereabouts of a 12-year-old Queensland girl who has been missing for five days.

Police have called on the public for help to locate the high-school-aged student who was last spotted on Friday at a fast-food store in the Darling Downs region.

She was seen at a fast-food store on Margaret Street, Newtown, a suburb of Toowoomba, around 9pm and last contacted her family on Tuesday.

Have you seen this missing 12-year-old girl? Police have released an image but not the name of a girl who has been missing since last Friday. Picture: Supplied /QPS

Police and her family hold concerns for her welfare, given her young age.

The girl is described as caucasian, around 160cm in height, of a slim build with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black fitted dress and a black hoodie.

Anyone who has seen the teenager or has further information is urged to contact police.

