Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health Minister Natasha Fyles.
Health Minister Natasha Fyles.
Health

13 new COVID cases from India diagnosed in Howard Springs

by Sarah Matthews, Thomas Morgan
23rd Apr 2021 2:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THIRTEEN new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the Howard Springs quarantine facility overnight, all of which are repatriated Australians who arrived in Darwin from India.

The announcement was made by Health Minister Natasha Fyles at a press conference this morning.

She said one of the 13 arrivals who recently tested positive to COVID had to be taken to Royal Darwin Hospital for treatment.

 

 

The NT now has 38 active cases of COVID-19 from repatriated Australians.

NT health minister Natasha Fyles warned more cases from returned travellers would be confirmed in coming days.

Flights from India scheduled for May would be pushed back to June, and a 30 per cent reduction in capacity was yesterday announced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

But Ms Fyles said there was no need to cancel repatriation from the subcontinent entirely.

"I think that we need to balance it with our obligation that these are people that are eligible to come to Australia," Ms Fyles said.

"They're vulnerable, they've been caught up in a situation," she said.

sarah.matthews1@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as 13 new COVID cases from India diagnosed in Howard Springs

coronavirus hotel quarantine howard springs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inside of brothel looks ‘like a bad 70s porno’

        Premium Content Inside of brothel looks ‘like a bad 70s porno’

        Opinion Quite a number of our readers have an opinion about what it would be like running a brothel.

        ‘Inventive and versatile’ performers needed

        Premium Content ‘Inventive and versatile’ performers needed

        News Individual auditions will be held in May and they must be booked online.

        Call to defer Murwillumbah school closures

        Premium Content Call to defer Murwillumbah school closures

        Education The Tweed Shire Council has called on the state defer the Murwillumbah Education...

        Emotional MP: Jack Beasley’s death ‘will not be in vain’

        Premium Content Emotional MP: Jack Beasley’s death ‘will not be in vain’

        Crime MP Sam O’Connor’s emotional moment in parliament over Jack Beasley death