13 new Tweed businesses we loved seeing open in 2020
1. Why clay is key to digital disconnect for new Tweed business
A DURANBAH entrepreneurial couple believe they have cracked the secret to truly disconnecting with the digital world - pottery.
'Stone Studios' opened in May this year in Cabarita Beach offering beginners' workshops and pottery classes right through to wheel wizards.
2. Touching story behind new Tweed business's name
TWO years ago, George Saunders was sweeping floors as a first-year barber apprentice.
Now the 23-year-old owns Grampa Ed, a barber shop named after his late grandfather, Edward Leonard Saunders.
3. New Tweed business helps curvy women dress to impress
STARING despondently at a pile of pants that just weren't made for her body type, Banora Point's Angie Martin decided she owed it to herself and curvy women around Australia to do something about it.
Within a week her online clothing business Pear Collections was in the works.
4. New Tweed product 'unconventional and absolutely Australian'
A TOP cardiologist and his neighbour have created a sophisticated gin they promise will get your heart started.
Stoken gin is described by creators Dr John Meulet and Gold Coast Airport general manager Brett Curtis as unconventional, refreshing and "absolutely Australian".
The Kingscliff locals started their gin journey by default about two years ago after initially wanting to create their own tequila.
5. New Mexican takeaway going 'insanely' well
THE GOAL of delivering authentic Mexican food to the people of Burringbar and surrounds is driving new Mexican takeaway Mercado Juarez.
Mercado Juarez is the new venture of Joey and Jefte Juarez, co-owners of Dona Cholita, which had a soft launch on August 6 and is now fully operational.
6. Game-changing app revolutionises running during pandemic
BORN from a passion project, Bolt for Gold allows runners of all abilities to race and compete from anywhere around the world without ever having to stray too far from their daily routine.
7. 30 jobs at region's newest fast food restaurant
GRIDLOCK at the NSW-Queensland has actually worked in favour of one Tweed business.
Red Rooster opened a new franchise on Wharf St in Tweed Heads and hungry drivers stuck in the Queensland border traffic have hopped out of their cars and grabbed a snack without queues moving an inch.
8. Unique store set to fill major gap
CRAVING a freshly squeezed juice and quality sanga during a road trip has led two sisters on a whirlwind journey into opening a business just weeks after the initial idea.
Three weeks after that conversation the sisters are madly renovating a Cabarita Beach shopfront to open their brainchild, Nectar Juice House.
9. Meet the people behind the cafe with a difference
A CAFE dubbed as being 'good for people, the community and the planet' has opened its doors.
The new Tweed Heads social enterprise at the recently-upgraded plaza precinct in the Tweed Heads Civic and Cultural Centre.
The Brett Street C.A.F.E, which stands for Community Access For Everyone, is a Tweed Shire Council initiative that not only trains and employs locals but also contributes to funding programs to help disadvantaged people in the region thrive.
10. New doughnut garden makes sweet dreams come true
A DOUGHNUT garden may sound like something out of a fairy tale, but that's the exciting new concept from one of Tweed's top hospitality teams.
Ursula and Ben Watts are set to launch Chinderella - a gorgeous garden cafe specialising in hot doughnuts and coffee.
11. Vegetarian restaurant's shock success during pandemic
IT WAS a whirlwind opening in the middle of a pandemic, but this new Kingscliff business says locals' support has meant they've hired even more new staff.
Govindas Kingscliff opened on July 27 after a beachfront premises on Marine Parade went up for lease.
The New Govardhana community, near Murwillumbah, added the new store to their existing popular vegetarian franchises in Burleigh and Coolangatta.
12. How boring jobs led to a new alcoholic kombucha business
SEARCHING for fulfilment after a series of odd jobs and time abroad lead to Shanu Walsh and Dominic Hurley creating an alcoholic kombucha company.
Murwillumbah-based Ventura Brewing is a small batch, crafted brewed 'hard' kombucha which is hoping to offer an alternative from the craft beers and ciders currently on the market.
13. REVEALED: Banora Point cafe voted Tweed's best coffee
AFTER starting just six months ago and enduring a rollercoaster ride through COVID-19 Tweed cafe Dulcie & Edna have been voted as having the region's best coffee.