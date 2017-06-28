13 Reasons why bullying is a no go

FOR generations, it's fallen to teachers, haphazardly, to form the frontline in the war against schoolyard bullying.

The difference they've been able to achieve, has been negligible, sporadic, or non-existent, depending on who you ask. However, the students of St Joseph's College, Banora Point are on a mission to put such a question beyond doubt by pushing both the teachers and student body to create a new benchmark.

The SRC, the school Senior Missionary Team and other elements of the student body are campaigning to focus on a new wave of mental health awareness following the popularity of the new Netflix series "13 Reasons Why”.

The TV drama tackles controversial topic matters such as bullying, sexual assault, drinking, breakdowns in parent-child relationships and suicide - issues which impact on teenagers' lives and are often magnified by the potentially insidious effects of social media.

Students and teachers both acknowledge teacher intervention is never enough: student problems need student-based solutions. The students at St Joseph's have started their campaign, which they've named 13 Reasons Why Not, by going straight to the top and petitioning the school board. Mindful of Catholic teachings and their school motto of Peace Through Justice, in part their message reads: "As a team and as a first step, we feel the need to start to change the attitudes of our peers towards this topic. Our final goal is to create an environment everyone can feel comfortable to share ... ultimately, we wish to spearhead a campaign which promotes kindness, and compassion, along with the message that no-one is alone and that we, as a school community, are there for support when needed”.

The program encourages students to stick up for their peers, and introduces prayer rooms and safe spaces, positive affirmations on bathroom mirrors, and student artwork (poems, drawings, or creative pieces) hung throughout the school communicating a strong message consistent with a no bullying policy.

The initiative has jumped school boundaries, with the Tweed Shire Youth Council working to involve other schools whose students are fighting for the same outcome. Some of the programs being implemented include Mental Health First Aid and Save a Mate. These teach the importance of personal well-being, as well as an awareness of the effects of drugs and alcohol on developing minds.

This student to student approach has been encouraged by new principal, Scott Thomson, who since his arrival has pursued his own anti-bullying message in the medium of parent/student surveys, school assembly speeches and prominently placed posters strung around the school with the heartening message: "The standard you walk past is the standard you accept.”