Subscribe
13-weeks pregnant and fighting fires: ‘I don’t care’

by Adella Beaini
12th Nov 2019 5:50 PM
With danger ramping up across the state and fire conditions upgraded, a firefighter has revealed she will not be backing down from her duties despite being pregnant.

Katherine Robinson-Williams from NSW, who is 13 weeks pregnant, took to Instagram to say she will remain on duty and help battle the state's catastrophic bushfires.

Katherine Robinson-Williams is 13 weeks pregnant and fighting fires. Picture: Instagram
Katherine Robinson-Williams is 13 weeks pregnant and fighting fires. Picture: Instagram

"For all the females on the ground in NSW right now. We stand together, we stand proud. Yes I am a Firefighter. No I'm not a man. Yes I am a female, yes I am pregnant," Ms Robinson-Williams wrote.

"Yes I am going to the fires and yes I'll be alright. No I won't just stay behind. No I don't care if you don't like it."

 

An ultrasound picture posted by Ms Robinson-Williams to Instagram.
An ultrasound picture posted by Ms Robinson-Williams to Instagram.

 

Ms Robinson-Williams’s Instagram post on why she is fighting the fires.
Ms Robinson-Williams's Instagram post on why she is fighting the fires.

She added: "This is my state in flames. I love my country, I love my mates and if that means I'm needed on the ground then I'll always make the way."

"As long as I am physically able to help I'll always work my best. As I'm a firefighter, just like all the rest."

The RFS and Ms Robinson-Williams have been contacted for comment.

