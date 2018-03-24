14-year-old local sprint prodigy breaks 11 seconds

14-year-old sprint tryo Tynan Neveceral ran the 100 metres in 10.95 seconds at nationals last week.

COACHES are running out of goals for Tynan Neveceral to smash.

The 14-year-old former Pacific Coast Christian School sprinter out of Elanora has obliterated his PB, breaking the 11 second barrier for the first time with a blistering 10.95 second run in the 100-metre final at the Australian Junior Athletics Championships in Sydney last week.

Tynan Neveceral with great mate Antonio Vaitohi after the 100 metre final at nationals.

Tynan, who was competing in the Under 16 division with significantly older boys, ran second in the final, pipped by Victorian sprinter Antonio Vaitohi (10.89 seconds).

Tynan said he was thrilled that he and his friend had unlocked the 10 second mark.

"When I got to the line with one of my best mates Antonio we ran off and hugged; when we checked the clocks and saw that we ran sub 11 seconds we were so proud of each other,” said Tynan.

BLISTERING: Tynan Neveceral (left) has his sights set on the world junior titles next year.

Tynan's latest PB begs two questions: what will he do next? And, how fast can he go if he doesn't slip?

"I stumbled on the fourth step, but I managed to get up and get to the line,” Tynan said.

"I'm just hyped my body knows how to run a sub-11 and I'm really proud of it.”

After bursting onto the scene in 2015 when he claimed two state titles at the Christian Independent Schools (CIS) New South Wales Championships in Sydney as an 11-year-old, Tynan continues to set long-term goals that he breaks in only months. Now, he says, it's time to reassess.

"To run a 10.5 by the end of this year or next year would be pretty cool.”

Tynan has recently moved to King's Christian College and is now under the wing of new coach Brett Robinson.

"The changes have been great. I'm training less and not overworking body,” said Tynan.

"I'm at school with a fresh start and not much negativity in my life. I've got my head in the game at a new school and I feel like I was really clear-minded going into nationals.”

Physically and mentally, Tynan seems right on track to achieve his next objectives: "to win next year's Australian juniors and to make World Junior Qualifiers.”