150km/h driver: Horror crash survivor fined, disqualified

Jesse Dylan Hodnett will not be able to hold a driver's licence for two years and seven months after a crash at Agnes Water left him in a critical condition.

Jesse Dylan Hodnett will not be able to hold a driver's licence for two years and seven months after a crash at Agnes Water left him in a critical condition. Contributed

TEENAGER Jesse Dylan Hodnett is lucky to still be here.

He came within a whisker of death when he drove his silver Audi at speeds estimated up to 150km/h while he had alcohol and drugs in his system following an argument with his girlfriend on New Year's Eve.

A teenager has been flown to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with life threatening injuries following a car crash in Agnes Water Channel 7

While Hodnett, 19, can't remember anything about the crash which resulted in him being flown to Brisbane as he battled to live, he yesterday faced up to his actions.

The Agnes Water teenager copped hefty fines and a lengthy licence disqualification after pleading guilty in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court to a string of offences.

The court heard that at 10.44pm Hodnett lost control of his vehicle on Captain Cook Drive before crashing into a gulley.

On their way to the scene, emergency services saw curved tyre marks, and the vehicle in the gulley had damage consistent with hitting trees and a rollover.

Hodnett had been thrown from the vehicle.

The vehicle was seized by police and examined, and was found to have no defects that would have caused a high- speed crash.

The court heard that in the minutes leading up to the crash, witnesses could hear the vehicle travelling from Agnes Water reaching an estimated 150km/h.

One witness told police the vehicle was swerving from side to side across the road before the crash.

Hodnett told police in his interview he had no recollection of the crash.

He yesterday pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a vehicle, failing to comply with a learner licence, an offence of driving while relevant drug is present in blood or saliva while holding a learner or probationary licence and driving over the general alcohol limit whilst being on his learner's.

The court heard Hodnett had had a fight with his girlfriend before the crash happened and he had called the mother of his girlfriend saying he would kill himself.

His lawyer said Hodnett was very lucky to survive and recognised he needed help by seeking counselling.

The lawyer told the court he had been attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and was liaising with his GP.

Magistrate Ross Woodford took into account Hodnett's guilty plea and acknowledged his age and the fact he had no history before the court.

Hodnett was disqualified from holding a licence for a total of two years and seven months.

He was also fined a total of $2900.