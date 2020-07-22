16-year-old surfer already a great role model

Archer Curtis scored his best contest result earlier this year with a 3rd place in the Rip Curl National Grom Search.

Archer Curtis scored his best contest result earlier this year with a 3rd place in the Rip Curl National Grom Search. Ben Stagg/Surfing Qld

ARCHER Curtis is one of the new chargers in the MNM (Mermaid Nobbys Miami) boardriders club and he's not scared of sharks.

He learnt to surf on the Gold Coast at 6 years of age as a young nipper and his local break are Lacey's and Currumbin Alley.

Turning 17 next month, Curtis competes in his clubs opens and u/18 categories with up to eight heats in one day and makes regular finals in both.

"Archer is such an exciting surfer to watch and to surf with at MNM club rounds," said Committee spokesman Dave Bellman.

"Out of the water Archer is such a great club person and role model to other club members and can be seen engaging with members of all ages at club rounds sharing stories, experiences and generally having fun.

"A moment that stands out for me was at a club round presentation where Archer was presented with a new steamer wetsuit as a prize.

"Without a second thought, he happily gave the prize to another member who surfed all winter with holes in his wetsuit. This kind gesture reflects the true spirit of Archer and MNM Boardriders."

Archer loves surfing big barrels on his favourite Gold Coast breaks. Daniel Pasquale

Curtis joined MNM at 12 and refers to his club as a family. It's no secret that boardriding clubs foster the true grass roots of surfing that is so unique to Australian board culture.

"MNM board riders club is really important to me because it's my surfing family. I have so many friends in the club and it's so good when we are all together. It's heaps of fun but it also benefits my surfing skills with club training, and you get to surf practice heats at club rounds," he said.

The Year 11 student from PBC (Palm Beach Currumbin) likes skating and art. His best result was in January with an equal 3rd place at the Rip Curl National gromsearch final.

Curtis has yet to travel overseas but says his favourite breaks are the Alley and TOS where he caught his biggest waves.

"I just love to get barrelled and have had some of the best barrels of my life at both of these breaks."

Backhand bottom turn at Sandon Point during 2020 National Rip Curl Grom Search. Ethan Smith

His craziest surfing experience was with his mate Oscar Berry and a couple other blokes when they were paddling back across the Seaway and noticed a pack of sharks.

"There were about 10 sharks jumping out of the water as it was getting dark," he said.

Archie is hoping to reach his full potential in surfing and hopefully make a career of it.

"The sky is the limit! I believe that if you work hard you can achieve what you set your mind to," he said.

He rides a 5/6 Deathless board and is sponsored by Rip Curl, Sideways, Deathless, FKS, Liive and The Ding Shop.