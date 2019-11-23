1600 expected at Kingscliff Triathlon tomorrow

1600 competitors are expected to be part of the Kingscliff Triathlon. Picture: Niels Juel, Veloshotz

THE 20th running of the Kingscliff Triathlon is expected to have a field of 1600 competitors from juniors to opens.

Reigning Men’s Open champion Kieran Storch will be back to defend his crown on Sunday, with rivals Matt Slee and Banora Point’s Travis Coleman expected to make it an exciting race.

Also returning for the event is professional female triathlete Courtney Gilfillan, who will also be looking to continue her fine form in Kingscliff with another top place finish.

Last minute spots are available to enter into the triathlon across all distances, including relay teams and the kids race, however organisers say they expect to sell out shortly.

For more information or to enter, or for details about road closures, visit www.kingscliff riathlon.com.au.