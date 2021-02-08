$16m in luxury goods seized in tax scam

Six properties, shares, luxury SUVs and watches are among almost $16m in assets seized from one of the architects of the Plutus Payroll tax scam.

The assets were confiscated from Simon Anquetil, one of the founders of payroll services company Plutus Payroll.

Anquetil, 38, from Liverpool in NSW, was jailed last year for seven-and-a-half years for his role in conspiring to defraud the commonwealth of more than $105m and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

The Australian Federal Police obtained orders in 2017 to restrain the Anquetil's assets worth an estimated $15.8m.

They were forfeited on January 31, six months after he was sentenced by the Supreme Court of NSW.

The assets include six properties, three Infiniti vehicles, multiple bank accounts, investment accounts and share holdings as well as luxury items including watches.

Anquetil was a principal conspirator in a syndicate alleged to have defrauded the commonwealth of more than $105m over three years.

The fraud ripped off innocent creditors and deprived the Australian public of valuable funds that could otherwise have been used to fund essential services.

Anquetil was arrested and charged as part of an AFP-led investigation in 2017, known as Operation Elbrus.

Luxury watches were also seized. Picture: Australian Federal Police

AFP criminal assets confiscation national manager Stefan Jerga said such crimes impacted directly on the community.

"The confiscation of these assets serves as a clear message to organised criminals: you will not only risk being charged and incarcerated for your fraudulent activities, you will also see your houses, vehicles, savings and personal items taken away from you," he said.

The confiscated assets can now be sold, with the proceeds placed in the commonwealth's confiscated assets account.

Funds in this account are then redistributed by the Home Affairs Minister to support crime prevention, law enforcement and other community initiatives.

The AFP-led Criminal Assets Confiscation Taskforce was formed in 2011 as part of a multi-agency crackdown on criminal assets, bringing together the resources and expertise of the AFP, Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, Australian Taxation Office, Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre, and Australian Border Force.

Together, these agencies trace, restrain and ultimately confiscate criminal assets.

