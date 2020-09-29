Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A large scale police search was conducted for a driver accused of leading police on a pursuit.
A large scale police search was conducted for a driver accused of leading police on a pursuit.
News

19-year-old charged over 55km police pursuit

Cathy Adams
29th Sep 2020 2:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 19-YEAR-OLD man has been charged after allegedly leading police on a 55km pursuit through a number of towns and villages yesterday.

Shortly after 10.30am on Monday, officers attached to Richmond Traffic and Highway Patrol were conducting stationary RBT on Brunswick Street, Lismore, when a yellow Jeep Wrangler allegedly stopped before the site and conducted a U-turn.

Officers initiated a pursuit a short time later, which continued for 55km through several suburbs, including Lismore, Tullera, Modanville, The Channon, Nimbin and Mount Burrell.

The Jeep was located abandoned on a fire trail at Mt Burrell, with officers from Richmond Police District – with assistance from Police Rescue – conducting a large scale search to locate the driver.

Shortly before 4pm, a 19-year-old man was arrested inside a vehicle on Kyogle Road, Mount Burrell and was taken to Lismore Police Station.

He was charged with police pursuit – not stopping – driving at speed, drive while licence cancelled, exceeding speed more than 45km/hr and driving across dividing lines to do U-turn.

He was refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today, where he was formally refused bail to appear at the same court on Wednesday, November 11.

lismore local court mt burrell northern rivers crime police pursuit
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fines issued after 500 attend beach party

        Premium Content Fines issued after 500 attend beach party

        News PEOPLE are continuing to disregard the COVID-19 public health orders.

        Murder trial delayed as accused suffers ‘great pain’

        Premium Content Murder trial delayed as accused suffers ‘great pain’

        News THE North Coast man allegedly fatally stabbed his ex-partner in 2018.

        Farmers warned to watch out for devastating weed

        Premium Content Farmers warned to watch out for devastating weed

        News GRAIN farmers are being reminded to check for the parthenium weed ahead of a bumper...

        'We will all suffer for it in the end'

        Premium Content 'We will all suffer for it in the end'

        Letters to the Editor Long-time train campaigner forced to "turn my face away"