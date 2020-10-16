$1M REWARD: Hopes money will loosen lips in Strobel murder

POLICE have confirmed the boyfriend of German backpacker Simone Strobel remains a person of interest in her death, and announced a reward to help solve her murder.

Superintendent Scott Tanner, commander of Richmond Police District, spoke after an announcement of a $1 million reward for information about Simone Strobel's death.

The Supt Tanner took questions, but refused to confirm if new information triggered this announcement.

"Police have been working for the last 15 years constantly on this investigation so this is another step in that investigation," he said.

"Police from Strikeforce Howea, which are detectives attached to the Richmond Police District, have been working on this for the past 15 years - they constantly review any new information that comes in and that information is treated on it's merits."

Supt Tanner confirmed that Ms Strobel's former boyfriend, Toby Moran, formerly Tobias Suckfuell, remains a person of interest.

"As was clear at the 2007 inquest, the then boyfriend is certainly a person of interest and he remains a person of interest in this investigation, police are keeping an open mind on all circumstances around this homicide," he said.

"The inquest did identify a number of persons of interests, however, our investigation will take us where it takes us.

"This reward is open to any person anywhere in the world, so if they're in Germany, or they're in Australia or any third country and they provide information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of these people, then they are eligible for the award.

"For someone to be eligible for that reward, we have to find the person responsible."

Simone, aged 25, was last seen at the Lismore Tourist Caravan Park on Friday, February 11, 2005, after a night out with her then-boyfriend and friends.,

Her body was found six days later, concealed under palm fronds at a sportsground less than 100m from the caravan park.

At a coronial inquest in 2007, then-State Coroner, Paul McMahon, ruled there was insufficient evidence to lay charges over Simone's death.

Detectives from Richmond Police District established Strike Force Howea in February 2005 to investigate Simone's murder - with assistance from their counterparts at the State Crime Command, the Wuerzburg Criminal Police and the Prosecutor´s Office in Wuerzburg.

No one has ever been charged over her death.