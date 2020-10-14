20 local jobs you can apply for right now

Registration for employers, job seekers and students to My Future Workforce is free.

JOBS on offer by Northern NSW employers are now available via a new Northern NSW-made platform called My Future Workforce.

The platform is an initiative developed in conjunction with Northern Rivers and Mid North Coast regional development agencies.

CEO Tim Williamson said the platform was not driven by a resume, but by the skills and experience a person has to offer to a potential new employer.

"The platform matches the experiences and skills and offers a list of skills required, when the job seeker does not match a job, in case they want to pursue further upskilling in that area," he said.

Mr Williamson said more jobs were being included on the platform daily, registration was free and any businesses offering positions in the area can be part of it.

For more information visit northernrivers.myfutureworkforce.com.au/

Those jobs are:

1. Building supervisor: Plan, direct, or co-ordinate, usually through subordinate supervisory personnel, activities concerned with the construction and maintenance of structures, facilities, and systems.

2. Solar and Energy Sales: Working from offices in Byron's Arts & Industry Estate, you will be trained on the features and benefits of our money saving solar systems and how to best communicate these.

Location: Byron Bay

3. Blueberry Picker at Tabulam: Mountain Blue is looking for blueberry pickers right now. Regular work (4-7 days) from now through to the end of the year Work will rarely be stopped due to rain.

Location: Tabulam/Lismore

4. Residential cleaner: - Up to six hours per day, five days per week in the Northern Rivers. Flexible agreements can be made to work around your other commitments. No weekends or public holidays. Award wage. Unlike other cleaning roles, you don't need an ABN or your own cleaning products and equipment.

5. Accountant: Prepare tax returns for individuals or small businesses.

Location: Kyogle

6. Therapeutic Care Worker - Casual: This is a great opportunity for Therapeutic Care Workers with experience working with (Youth) children, young people and/or families to join CASPA's Far North/Northern Rivers Coast Residential Care Team on a Casual or Part Time basis.

7. Retail/Food Handler: Prepare or serve specialty coffee or other beverages. Serve food such as baked goods or sandwiches to patrons. Answer the telephone. Use cash register.

Location: Mullumbimby

Jobs found on The Northern Star's website:

8. Full time chef: You must have at least a relevant Certificate IV and two years experience as a chef with Indian cuisine.

Company: The Flavour of India (Lismore)

9. Child Care Group Leader: They are looking for Child Care Group Leader for their well-established and exceeding quality childcare centre.

Location: Casino

10. ACON Team Leader - Client Services: Reporting to the Regional Manager - Northern Rivers, this position is responsible for supervision and support of ACON's funded counselling and care co-ordination team. You will also support and deliver a fee-for-service counselling program.

My Future Workforce also offers information on traineeships and apprenticeships available in the area.

11. Disability Support Worker: Working with the Australian Home care team, you will be assisting client as a Disability Support Worker.

Location: Goonengerry

12. Truck and dog driver / loader, excavator and roller operators (four roles): Experience required.

Location: Bentley

13. Information Management Business Analyst: Administer, operate and provide governance over Council's Electronic Document Records Management System (EDRMS) and associated suite of products in order to meet regulatory and best practice requirements for information management.

Location::Lismore

Jobs found on Adzuna:

14. Delivery Driver/Customer Service: Laundry (linen) delivery driver. Customer service, working as a team member and individually. Focus on providing products in a timely manner. Around 30 hours per week. Award wages are paid. Experience is not essential as training will be provided.

Location: Ballina

15. In-Store Team Member: Customer service and pizza-maker positions.

Location: Ballina.

16. Field Officer, Grade 1-4: National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is currently seeking multiple field officers to join their team for on-the-ground management of our reserves and wildlife.

Locations: Kempsey, Grafton, Byron Bay, Murwillumbah, Alstonville, Kyogle.

17. Physiotherapist: Excellent opportunity for an enthusiastic Physiotherapist to join a multidisciplinary team to deliver services to residential aged care facilities

Location: Tweed Heads

18. Project and Customer Support Manager: You'll be required to manage web development projects, which means regular communication with developers and potentially clients when needed.

Location: Kingscliff

19. Care Service Employee: You will be responsible for the direct care of residents ensuring they are able to "Live Life to the Full" in our homelike environment.

Company: Southern Cross Care (Banora Point)

20. Guest Service Agent: Provide exceptional customer service by responding to requests promptly, efficiently and courteously. Experience working in a 4-5 star resort/hotel front office environment.

Location: Byron Bay

My Future Workforce is an initiative developed by the Northern Rivers and the Mid North Coast regional development agencies.

Apprenticeships and traineeships at My Future Workforce:

1. Front of house traineeship: Serve food to individuals outside of a restaurant environment, such as in hotel rooms, hospital rooms, residential care facilities, or cars.

Company: Osteria

2. School based traineeship: This position includes a variety of both front of house and back of house operations. The successful applicant will be keen to undertake a school based traineeship. This involves undertaking Certificate 2 Hospitality, available to work a minimum of 8 hours week across a variety of shifts including weekends while completing your HSC. Preferably you will be a current Year 10 student and have a positive attitude and a genuine interest in the hospitality industry.

Location: Alstonville

3. Horticulture Traineeship: Landscape or maintain grounds of property using hand or power tools or equipment. Workers typically perform a variety of tasks, which may include any combination of the following: sod laying, mowing, trimming, planting, watering, fertilising, digging, raking, sprinkler installation, and installation of mortarless segmental concrete masonry wall units.

Location: Ballina