Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating a brawl at Mullumbimby.
Police are investigating a brawl at Mullumbimby.
Crime

20 men involved in violent brawl

9th Mar 2020 7:24 AM

POLICE are hunting for 15 to 20 men who were involved in a violent brawl in Mullumbimby on Friday night.

About 8.45pm, a fight broke out on the corner of Burringbar and Dalley Sts.

Investigations reveal a man was assaulted because he tried to break up the brawl.

"The victim states there were four unknown males aged between 18 to 25 years who had assaulted him," police explained in a statement.

"The victim alleges he was pushed, punched in the mouth and knocked to the ground, before the males then kicked into the victim's head.

"The victim tried to cover his face from being hit.

"He sustained bruising to his mouth, his nose, under his right arm and stated he had a sore head.

"Police searched the area and did not locate any males fitting the description."

Police are investigating the incident and request that if anyone has any information regarding the assault to please contact Mullumbimby Police. 

More Stories

Show More
brawl crime editors picks northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Candyman to MP: ‘You must have a deficiency in lovers’

        premium_icon Candyman to MP: ‘You must have a deficiency in lovers’

        Offbeat Tobacco tycoon Travers ‘Candyman’ Benyon had plenty of advice in a verbal attack on a female MP after she criticised his ad for a “live-in girlfriend”.

        • 9th Mar 2020 7:10 AM
        OPINION: Toilet paper aside, there are more serious issues

        premium_icon OPINION: Toilet paper aside, there are more serious issues

        Opinion Editor Bob Anthony believes in “being alert but not alarmed”.

        How businesses plan to develop “foodie haven” reputation

        premium_icon How businesses plan to develop “foodie haven” reputation

        News Things are changing on the Tweed, and not just the season...