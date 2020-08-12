200+ jobs: Major boon as COVID-hit NSW company shifts to Qld

Australia's largest employer of marine pilots and maritime services will shift its national operations to Brisbane and expand bases up the coast in a major win for Queensland jobs.

The Courier Mail can reveal a deal to lure Auriga Group and hundreds of its workers is close to being inked with the Queensland Government.

Auriga Group - which provides specialised pilotage, logistics, and aviation services at ports across Australia - will relocate its headquarters to Brisbane from Sydney.

The shift and expansion of new bases across Queensland is expected to create more than 200 jobs.

Auriga Group, which did not respond to a request for comment, will operate bases at Cairns, Mackay, Thursday Island, York Island, Gladstone, Hay Point and the Sunshine Coast as well as house its headquarters in the Brisbane CBD.

It is understood the group will receive an incentive from the Queensland Government to move north.

Queensland is set to become the new national headquarters of Auriga Group, which provides marine pilotage, logistics and aviation services at commercial ports. Pic: Sam Ruttyn

It comes after State Development Minister Kate Jones this month declared Queensland was out to poach businesses from its COVID-hit southern rivals.

Ms Jones did not reference the Auriga Group deal, however, it's understood an agreement will soon be signed.

"We're working hard to bring more companies to Queensland that will create jobs and support our economic recovery," she said.

"Currently, the government is in discussions with several national companies keen to potentially expand or establish their operations into Queensland.

"Our Industry Attraction policy will be vital to rebuilding our economy and that's why we're ramping up efforts to target companies that have a plan for jobs growth."

Auriga says its company origins as a pilotage provider can be traced to 1872 when the first known pilotage along the Queensland coast took place.

The company has since grown to provide maritime, aviation and logistics services at more than 20 ports across the country.

Originally published as 200+ jobs: Major boon as COVID-hit NSW company shifts to Qld