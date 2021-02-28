Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Weather

200mm falls predicted as state braces for cyclone

by Rachael Rosel
28th Feb 2021 8:03 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Bureau of Meteorology is monitoring a developing low off the north tropical coast, which is likely to develop into a cyclone early to mid next week.

The low in the Coral Sea, just offshore of Cooktown, is expected to form into tropical cyclone Mirin on late Tuesday afternoon.

The chance of heavy rain is likely to increase over the coming hours, with areas such as Hamilton Island copping up to 50mm tonight. From Sunday some locations could be in for falls of up to 200mm.

"We'll be looking at around 100-150mm per day in areas to north of Mackay to about Cairns on that coastal strip, with the main focus on the Cassowary Coast and around Bowen as well as that northern part of the central coast," meteorologist Ricus Lombard said.

Meanwhile, average temperatures have returned to southeast Queensland after a brief but powerful heatwave made its way through parts of the state last week.

"Southeast Queensland is no longer in a heatwave," Mr Lombard said.

"It's pretty much near average temperatures. Next storms will be on Tuesday again with some cooler temperatures returning from Wednesday."

Originally published as 200mm falls predicted as state braces for cyclone

cyclone mirin editors picks qld weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        After 30 years of planning, bypass opens in true Byron style

        Premium Content After 30 years of planning, bypass opens in true Byron style

        News A convoy of Kombis were the first vehicles to travel the new road after it was officially opened today.

        New Parkinson’s specialist nurse joins Tweed-Byron network

        Premium Content New Parkinson’s specialist nurse joins Tweed-Byron network

        News People living with Parkinson’s disease now have added support

        Hospitality businesses urged to sign up to COVID program

        Premium Content Hospitality businesses urged to sign up to COVID program

        News The free meal voucher program is expected to be rolled out soon

        NRL game brings Titanic amount of cash flow to Lismore

        Premium Content NRL game brings Titanic amount of cash flow to Lismore

        News NRL game between brings huge economic benefit to the town