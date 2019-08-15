221cm star’s dramatic body transformation

Kristaps Porzingis: Before and after. Picture: Anthony J. Causi; Instagram/kporzee

Watch out, Knicks. Kristaps Porzingis is coming.

The former Knicks star, who missed the entire 2018-19 NBA season recovering from a torn ACL and was traded to the Mavericks, posted a photo on Instagram of him looking jacked while working out as he fills out his 7-foot-3 frame ahead of his long-awaited return.

"When the angle is right … shoutout Valdiii we putting in work!!" the 24-year-old Porzingis wrote.

A frayed relationship led the Knicks to dealing Porzingis on Jan. 31, opening up enough cap space for the Knicks to make a run at two max free agents - a futile plan, as it turned out.

Porzingis, the No. 4 pick from the 2015 NBA Draft and a 2017-18 All-Star, signed a five-year, $158 million contract with the Mavs, and he won't have to wait long to try to show off against his former team.

He started to thicken in 2017 (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Knicks and Mavericks play twice within a week early in the season, November 8 in Dallas and November 14 at the Garden.

But there’s definition now (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)

Porzingis wore a T-shirt under his singlet in 2016 to hide his arms (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)