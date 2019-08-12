24-all draw secures two finals spots

RUGBY LEAGUE: A late try to Cudgen's Josh Sleba has secured a dramatic 24-all draw in their Ladbrokes Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League clash.

In a game which was built up as must-win for both sides, the draw and a loss from Byron Bay over the weekend means both Cudgen and Tweed Coast have qualified for the finals series.

The two sides will meet again this weekend, again at Ned Byrne Oval, in the first round elimination final.

A semi final berth for Cudgen seemed unlikely at the half way point this season, but an impressive run home has led them to a fourth place finish.

Hornets coach Mark O'Grady said he could not fault the effort of his players over the last two months.

"Four or five weeks ago we didn't think we would make it but now we are hosting a final, I couldn't be prouder of the boys,” O'Grady said.

"We have all of our players back for the finals and our destiny is in our hands.

"There are no more excuses for us.”

The winner of Sunday's clash will meet the loser of the weekend's other finals match between Murwillumbah and Casino. Ballina Seagulls will have the week off after securing the minor premiership, and will face the winner of Murwillumbah and Casino in the second week of the finals.