$25 Aldi item’s ‘amazing’ extra use

The Aldi version of this sought-after item sold out almost instantly – and shoppers have been already putting it to good use for one household task.

If you were one of the Aldi customers fortunate enough to get your hands on the supermarket's drop of cast iron cookware earlier this month then now you're doubly lucky.

Aldi's range is all priced under $30 as part of their Special Buys, a steal compared to the $600 charged for the fancy French Le Creuset brand.

But customers are now revealing you can do more than just cook dinner inside the Aldi Dutch oven, sharing how they used the pot to make bread - and it's probably one of the easiest ways to make an at-home loaf that rivals a bakery's.

Turns out Aldi’s Dutch ovens can be used to make bread.

One shopper shared the nifty trick to Aldi Fans Australia's Facebook page, explaining how he used packet mix to make the loaf.

"Tried out the Aldi cast iron Dutch oven to bake some bread last night," they wrote.

"I couldn't find yeast in any supermarket in town so had to use a packet mix, but pretty happy with the final result."

Other Aldi shoppers were quick to praise poster's efforts, saying it looked "amazing" and that

"Baker's Delight will be head hunting you".

Shoppers shared how they used both packet mix and dough made from scratch to easily whip up the homemade bread.

Others soon shared their results as well, with one person saying they too had tried making bread in their Aldi Dutch oven.

"Never made bread before, did first one last night, was very simple and nice. Essentially flour, yeast, salt and warm water," one person wrote.

"I bought mine to bake my first sourdough loaf," another commented.

"Never made bread before and have mostly cooked meat in mine, might give it a go soon," one person wrote.

The cast iron cookware set was sold as part of Aldi’s Special Buys earlier this month. Picture: Matthew Vasilescu/AAP

'SENSATIONAL TO COOK'

Aldi's cast iron range got the tick of approval on Facebook before it even appeared in stores, with people who had bought the cast iron range previously praising it as value for money.

"I bought all this stuff in black last year. It's sensational to cook with I will be getting more," one wrote. "I have the cast iron Dutch oven and must have used it dozens of times since I got it last year," another person commented.

Aldi's range works out at a fraction of the cost of Le Creuset, with the supermarket's 3.2-litre cast iron French pan $26.99 as opposed to the pricey brand's 3.2-litre shallow casserole dish for $619.

Aldi's 3.7-litre Dutch oven was a steal at $24.99, while Le Creuset's 4.2-litre casserole is an eye-watering $529.

Originally published as $25 Aldi item's 'amazing' extra use