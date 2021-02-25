Menu
5 game-changing Kmart hacks
News

$25 Kmart solution leaves floors ‘new’

by Hannah Paine
25th Feb 2021 10:03 AM

It's an area of the house we can easily spend way too much time scrubbing but one mum has revealed how a $25 cleaning product helped make her kitchen tiles look "brand new".

In a post shared in the Kmart Mums Facebook group the woman said that she would "highly recommend" the discount department store's Hand Held Steam Cleaner.

Before and after photos showed how the $25 gadget had removed dirt and grime from the tiles using just steam.

"So easy! No chemicals needed," the mum wrote. "This whole section took me 20 to 30 minutes."

Mums have hailed Kmart’s Hand Held Steam Cleaner a game changer.
Before. Picture: Facebook/Kmart Mums.
After. Picture: Facebook/Kmart Mums.
After. Picture: Facebook/Kmart Mums.

In the comments the woman revealed that all she had done was gone "around one tile at a time medium speed, followed after with a hard brush I had laying around".

"Barely had to even scrub though, light pressure. And there was lots of build up too! Then wiped over with microfibre cloth to absorb water," she wrote.

"It won't look very clean until you wipe over it, the water gets pretty dirty! Sounds hard, it's so easy!"

The mum's post soon got plenty of comments from other Kmart fans keen to give the gadget a try.

The steam cleaner left tile grout looking like new. Picture: Facebook/Kmart Mums.
The steam cleaner left tile grout looking like new. Picture: Facebook/Kmart Mums.


Wow I think I need to take a trip to Kmart this week," one person wrote, while another regretted not knowing about the product sooner: "Wished I had of known yesterday while I was in Kmart."

"Oh wow we need to do ours and definitely going to try this," one comment said.

"Looks brand new!!! Wow super impressive," another said.

Others who already had the Kmart product gave it the tick of approval.

"I have one and it works well. If only you didn't have to refill it every couple of minutes," one shopper commented.

"I love mine. Works so well," another said.

Originally published as $25 Kmart solution leaves floors 'new'

kmart kmart hacks

