250 Tweed homes are without water

TWEED Shire Council is working to repair five water main breaks in Tweed Heads that have left 250 homes without water.

Manager Water and Wastewater Anthony Burnham said it was not known what caused the spike in breakages.

Mr Burnham said the areas affected included Ducat St and Compass Way, The Mainbrace, Angela and Thomson streets; Pontresina Ave, and, The Quarterdeck, between Norman St and Leeward Tce.

“All the mains are small but it is inevitable that we will lose some water today despite the current Level 2 water restrictions,” he said.

“Council expects will have repairs completed by 4pm and apologise for any inconvenience to its customers.”

More to come.