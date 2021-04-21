$25m treasure chest to help coal mining towns

A treasure chest of mining royalties will be set aside in a future fund exclusively for coal towns to drive job creation and community support as the power mix changes in coming decades.

The NSW government will announce $25 million a year will be locked away for coal mining towns in a significant policy signal that balances John Barilaro's support for coal with a plan for transitioning the economy in the future.

The Telegraph can also ­reveal the government will make a string of mining announcements on Wednesday, releasing the Wollar area in the Central West for potential coal exploration but ruling out open cut coal mining at the Dartbrook Coal Mine in the Upper Hunter, without impacting the proposed extension for the underground mine.

Coal mine operator and dispatcher Christie Lynch on site at Bulga Open Cut south of Singleton. Picture: Peter Lorimer

It comes as the NSW government yesterday paid $100 million to Shenhua Energy Company to withdraw its mining lease application in Liverpool Plains and ensure no open cut mining can occur in the area in future, giving certainty to farmers and landholders.

Mr Barilaro will today make the pitch that the four separate announcements show a commitment to balance in the government's ­approach to coal mining.

"Coal is here for decades but if we aren't planning for the future we get left behind," Mr Barilaro said

The new Royalties for Rejuvenation program will contribute $25 million a year into a future fund for the exclusive use of coal mining communities.

Action in the pit at Bulga Open Cut Coal Mine south of Singleton. Picture: Peter Lorimer

The government received $1.6 billion in royalties in the 2019-20 financial year, with $200 million of that locked in a general revenue future fund for the whole of the state.

The coal money could be drawn when mines shut down, but would be used for such transitions to ensure workers remain in quality high-paying jobs.

"Make no mistake, coal mining has a strong future in this state, but to ensure stability for the long haul we are setting aside funds so those coal mining communities, who produce such a valuable resource for our state, can plan what their future looks like," Mr Barilaro said.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said the NSW government recognised that the coal mining industry was the economic backbone of this state and in turn coal mining communities needed certainty for their future.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro says coal is here to stay. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Peter Lorimer

"The Royalties for Rejuvenation program is designed to ensure jobs and investment always remain in our regional towns," Mr Perrottet said.

"We want to ensure mining towns continue to have highly skilled well-paid jobs in growth industries that will lock in their economic security long into the future, so young people have the opportunity to remain in the town where they grew up."

Hunter Valley coal mine operator and dispatcher Christie Lynch backed the move, saying it would help keep communities dependent on coal stable for decades to come.

"Obviously it's going to be good for the communities if the mining companies keep investing in them," she said.

"It's good to see money the companies make go back into the communities around them in the long-term."

