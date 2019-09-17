Menu
Cecilia Manduca, 25, who works for London firm GrantTree, recently decided to take her salary from £30,000 to £37,000. Picture: GrantTree
Business

25yo gives herself $13k pay rise

by Jacob Dirnhuber
17th Sep 2019 11:24 AM

A WOMAN awarded herself a $12,700 pay rise at a company that lets employees set their own salaries - before boasting "I'm worth it".

Cecilia Manduca, 25, who works for London firm GrantTree, recently decided to take her salary from £30,000 ($54,300) to £37,000 ($67,000).

GrantTree - which helps businesses secure government funding - lets employees decide what they earn.

But colleagues can't grant themselves a raise without discussing it with their colleagues first - and it must be in line with what they'd earn at a similar firm.

 

Cecilia Manduca made the decision after her responsibilities at the firm changed. Picture: Facebook
"I felt a lot of doubts asking for that raise. It took a lot of talks with other people," she told BBC 5 Live.

"When I spoke with my colleagues internally and asked for advice, the advice they gave me was that, yes, I did deserve it and I was worth it."

Ms Manduca made the decision to hike her pay after her responsibilities at the firm changed. "I was aware that my job had changed. I was aware I was going way beyond my targets," she said.

GrantTree's 45 employees set their own salaries and can have them reviewed as often as they like - as long as colleagues agree.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

