27 restaurants confirmed for Sample 2019
SAMPLE organisers have unveiled the list of restaurants ready to tantalise your taste buds at the Ninth Annual Sample Food Festival this September.
The 2019 line-up of restaurants includes a selection of 27 of the Northern Rivers' best, varying from award-winning and fine-dining establishments who focus on seasonal produce and menus inspired by the Northern Rivers, to inventive restaurants, chefs and caterers influenced by global flavours.
There will be a great selection of restaurants offering vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.
This year the event will also feature a dedicated vegan market, full of plant-based delights.
One of those 27 local restaurants, chefs and caterers will win the best $10 and the best $5 tasting plate awards.
The restaurants are:
- Harvest Newrybar
- Raes on Wategos
- La Casita
- Bang Bang Byron Bay
- Shelter
- Barrio
- Scratch Patisserie
- Macadamia Castle
- Quattro / Olive & Luca Catering
- Eltham Valley Pantry & Barefoot Farm Byron
- Safya Byron Bay
- Ilias The Greek
- Paella Time
- Shoza Gyoza
- Butcher Baker
- No Bones
- Yulli's Byron Bay
- Dirty Little Herbivore
- Koobideh
- The Balcony Bar & Oyster Co.
- Luscious Foods
- Salumi
- Nimbin Valley Cheese
- A Chef's Pocket
- The Northern
- Fish Mongers
- Federal Doma Cafe and Bellingen Qudo Cafe & Sake
Menus will be revealed soon.