Entertainment

2GB orders talkback stars Jones and Hadley into isolation

by Annette Sharp
14th Mar 2020 5:58 PM
SYDNEY radio's $4 million talk show stars Alan Jones and Ray Hadley have been ordered into isolation from Monday to guard against coronavirus further impacting 2GB's bottom line.

Jones, who currently has a cold, and Hadley will broadcast from private studios set up at their rural properties in Fitzroy Falls and Dural to ensure they don't come into contact with any production and administration staff at 2GB's Pyrmont studios who may have contracted COVID-19.

Alan Jones. Picture: AAP
As the radio station's most valued and valuable assets, it is hoped the men will remain on air from their rural outposts for the duration of the threat, offsetting any risk to 2GB's already weakened ad stream.

 

At 78, Jones - who has been in and out of hospital repeatedly in recent years - could be considered in a higher-risk infection category than his radio stablemates, hence the management decision to effectively quarantine him.

A question mark hangs over whether Jones will commute back to Sydney to front his midweek television program on Sky or whether a camera crew will be dispatched to the Southern Highlands for that commitment.

Ray Hadley. Picture: James Gourley/Getty
2GB's drive host Ben Fordham, meanwhile, will broadcast his radio show from Melbourne's 3AW studios from Monday.

Fordham will already be in Melbourne to host the latest series of Australian Ninja Warrior, which goes back into production for Nine, next week - although possibly without a live studio audience.

Nights presenter John Stanley will also broadcast his radio show from a home-based studio - leaving only afternoons host, Deb Knight, to present from 2GB's Pyrmont HQ.

