2GB takes ratings hit after Alan Jones NZ saga

ALAN Jones' station 2GB and his breakfast show took a small hit overall in the latest radio ratings off the back of his controversial comments aimed at New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The Macquarie Media Limited station fell across all timeslots with the station overall dropping 0.6 of a percentage point to maintain a market leading share of 13.4 per cent.

Jones' breakfast slot shed 0.3 of a percentage point to a share of 17.1, well ahead of his nearest competition at the ABC 702 with its share of 11.5 per cent, representing a big jump of 1.6 per cent.

Jones made international headlines for his comments about Ardern, where he said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison should "shove a sock down Ardern's throat" in response to her statements on climate change.

Broadcaster Alan Jones at 2GB’s studios in Pyrmont. Picture: Richard Dobson

The station subsequently apologised and issued a warning to Jones when 67 advertisers including Anytime Fitness, Koala mattresses, Virgin Australia, Mercedes Benz Sydney and the Commonwealth Bank pulled their spending.

"The survey period only included a few days following Alan Jones remarks regarding Jacinda Ardern," commentator and Mediaweek editor James Manning told Confidential.

"While the drop in Jones' breakfast share could be linked to the comments, he still commands the second highest breakfast share in Australian metro radio behind only sister station and the slightly less controversial Ross (Stevenson) and John (Burns) on 3AW with their 18.6 per cent share."

Radio Info managing editor Peter Saxon added: "The numbers are too small to attribute to the Jones/Ardern comments. What is far more important is the loss of advertisers than the loss of ratings. 2GB remains far and away number one."

Kyle and Jackie O topped the FM breakfast radios, coming in third overall behind 2GB and ABC 702.

Elsewhere in breakfast, FM duo Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O Henderson at KIIS 106.5 registered a small rise to 11 per cent (up 0.1), followed by WSFM's Brendan Jonesy Jones and Amanda Keller at 8.2 (down 0.3) and Nova's Ryan Fitzy Fitzgerald and Michael Wippa Wipfli steady at 7.5 per cent.

At 2DAY FM, for the last survey for disbanded breakfast team Grant Denyer, Ed Kavalee and Ash London, the trio lost 0.7 percentage points to a share of 2.4 per cent.

At 9am, 2GBs Ray Hadley dropped 0.7 of a percentage point to a leading share of 15.3 per cent, while at noon, new 2GB afternoon host Steve Price registered a decline of 0.3 percentage points to a share of 11.6 per cent.

In drive, 2GB fell 1.6 percentage points to a share of 8.7, behind ABC 702 host Robbie Buck with his share of 9.8 (up 0.7) and Nova's Kate Ritchie, Tim Blackwell and Marty Sheargold at 9.5 per cent (down 0.5).

Jones’ stablemate Ray Hadley also topped the ratings in the morning timeslot. Picture: Darren England