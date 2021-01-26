$3 million townhouse proposal released for public comment

A 13-townhouse development has been proposed for a property in Tweed Heads West.

A 13-townhouse development has been proposed for a property in Tweed Heads West.

A proposal for a $3 million townhouse development is on public exhibition with Tweed Shire Council.

Lodged on December 4 last year by Zone Planning Group, the development application seeks approval for a staged development comprising 13 townhouses over four construction stages at 201 Kennedy Drive in Tweed Heads West.

201 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West is neighboured by a motel on one side and dwellings on the other.

According to documents lodged with the DA, the proposed density of dwellings exceeds that which is allowed for the site under the council’s planning rules.

Under current zoning, there should be just one dwelling per 250 sqm, but the proposal seeks to have one dwelling per 231.5 sqm.

The applicant has argued in documents lodged with the council there are “sufficient environmental planning grounds to justify the contravention” of this planning standard.

A 13-townhouse development has been proposed for 201 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West.

“Despite the noncompliance the development is not considered ‘over development’ noting the

proposal complies with key development controls including maximum building height, floor

space ratio, carparking, setbacks, deep soil zones and solar access to private open space and

habitable rooms,” the report said.

A 13-townhouse development has been proposed for 201 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West.

A flood response plan lodged with the DA explains the first floor “flood refuge area” of each dwelling “provides ample storage for a flood emergency kit to service all residents with isolation up to one week”.

The property, close to the Tweed River, is neighboured by a Best Western motel on one side and other dwellings on the other.

Plans for the proposed development include privacy screens on the side facing the motel as well as communal gardens at the rear of the block.

The proposal is on public exhibition until Wednesday; you can have your say via the DA Tracker on the council’s website.