WEEKEND FUN: Learn how to make delicious Thai curry puffs at a Burringbar cooking class.
3 things to do this weekend

Jodie Callcott
18th Oct 2019 7:00 PM
Makers & Finders Market

STROLL the leafy grounds of Knox Park and browse a range of handmade items, art, produce, vintage ware and more.

WHEN: 9am – 3pm, Saturday, October 19

WHERE: Wollumbin and Nullum streets, Murwillumbah

COST: Free

Cooking class

LEARN how to make delicious Thai curry puffs with and without meat and accompanying sauces to match. For bookings, visit memhockley.com or phone 0433 601 344.

WHEN: Noon – 3pm, Saturday, October 19

WHERE: Burringbar School of Arts Hall, 1 Old Pacific Hwy

COST: $50

Mysterious life of a platypus

LEARN about the unique and mysterious platypus during this free event which talks about its habitat, what they feed on and how to look after them. The workshop also includes crafting activities. Suitable for children five years and older. To register, phone 1300 465 326.

WHEN: 1 – 2pm, Sunday, October 20

WHERE: Elanora, location details provided upon registration

COST: Free

