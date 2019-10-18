3 things to do this weekend
Makers & Finders Market
STROLL the leafy grounds of Knox Park and browse a range of handmade items, art, produce, vintage ware and more.
WHEN: 9am – 3pm, Saturday, October 19
WHERE: Wollumbin and Nullum streets, Murwillumbah
COST: Free
Cooking class
LEARN how to make delicious Thai curry puffs with and without meat and accompanying sauces to match. For bookings, visit memhockley.com or phone 0433 601 344.
WHEN: Noon – 3pm, Saturday, October 19
WHERE: Burringbar School of Arts Hall, 1 Old Pacific Hwy
COST: $50
Mysterious life of a platypus
LEARN about the unique and mysterious platypus during this free event which talks about its habitat, what they feed on and how to look after them. The workshop also includes crafting activities. Suitable for children five years and older. To register, phone 1300 465 326.
WHEN: 1 – 2pm, Sunday, October 20
WHERE: Elanora, location details provided upon registration
COST: Free