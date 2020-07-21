30 jobs at region’s newest fast food restaurant

The new Red Rooster store which has opened on Wharf St in Tweed Heads.

GRIDLOCK at the NSW-Queensland has actually worked in favour of one North Coast business.

Red Rooster opened a new franchise on Wharf St last week and already hungry drivers stuck in the Queensland border traffic have hopped out of their cars and grabbed a snack without queues moving an inch.

Staff from the new Red Rooster store which opened on Wharf St on Tweed Heads (back row L-R) Brea Serone and Suzanne Foldi with (front row) Rhian Price and Molly McAsh.

Queensland state manager Sunny Olak described a hungry truckie running into the store to grab his quick takeaway feed without impeding the standstill traffic last week.

"With our newest Red Rooster restaurant just minutes from the controversial NSW/QLD border, its taken a lot of hard work and pivoting to overcome the obstacles and challenges and finally open up Red Rooster Tweed Heads," Mr Olak said.

He explained border issues have not only affected the building, and fit-out of the new building but also recruitment and the supply chain.

The opening has also brought 30 new jobs to the area.

To celebrate, this weekend the new store will be offering free regular-sized chips to everyone on July 25 and 26.

"Tweed Heads and the surrounding areas have been eagerly waiting for our arrival - they have been craving Red Rooster and over the last week since we opened we have been giving out vouchers and snacks to vehicles in the queue and feeding the influx of people in the area," he said.

"This restaurant is the very first to be rolled out nationally with a new look and feel for the brand."