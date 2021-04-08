$3000 grant making fireys’ job much safer

The Murwillumbah Fire Brigade has received $3,000 Grant to help purchase new safety equipment.

The Murwillumbah Fire Brigade has received $3000 thanks to BCU’s Bill Ussher Community Grants to help purchase new safety equipment.

The brigade part of the Rural Fire Service is made up of 57 volunteers and attends 150 calls a year on average, playing a vital role in the local Murwillumbah community.

Murwillumbah Fire Brigade Deputy Captain Don Bentley said they were lucky to have a dedicated group of volunteers who went above and beyond to help the community time and time again.

“We were very pleased to receive the grant from BCU and will be using the funds to help purchase new safety equipment, such as a thermal imaging camera,” Mr Bentley said.

“Like most fire brigades in this area, we were heavily impacted by the 2019 bushfires and are in the process of implementing some changes to improve our safety following the Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements.

“A thermal imaging camera is not currently supplied as part of our essential equipment but will help significantly increase the safety for our volunteer firefighters and improve the overall efficiency of the Brigade.”

A total of $50,000 in grants was awarded to twenty community and not-for- profit organisations in the 2020 grants program across the communities in which BCU operates.

Launched late last year to coincide with BCU’s 50-year anniversary, the Bill Ussher Community Grants were created to support the community and not-for-profit groups throughout the regions that BCU support.

General Manager BCU, Michael Ribbens said BCU was passionate about supporting its members and the local communities in which they live.

“We understand that now, more than ever, not-for-profit groups need our support,” Mr Ribbens said.

“As a customer-owned bank, any profits we make are channelled back into supporting our members, so it was important that we let our members determine where the grants were allocated”.