$30,000 raised at sleepout for Fred's Place

MORE THAN 30 local community members, including representatives of the Tweed clubs that are now major sponsors of Fred's Place, raised more than $30,000 to help support the Tweed Heads provider of daytime support services for people experiencing homelessness.

The Vinnies Community Sleepout was held on the night of Thursday, August 3, on the grassed area at the rear of Seagull's Club.

Participants bedded down inside cardboard cartons used as packing for large whitegoods such as fridges and washing machines. Fortunately, the night was not excessively cold, and only light rain fell briefly.

On an average day, Fred's Place is accessed by about 80 people from Tweed Heads, Murwillumbah and other areas.

In the past 12 months, Fred's Place has helped 272 local people find secure housing. Tweed Clubs have signed up to a three-year sponsorship agreement to ensure that the Vinnies Community Sleepout remains a regular fixture on the Tweed's social calendar.

To donate: www.freds placecommunitysleepout. org.au.