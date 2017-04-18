The $300,000 vintage Holden set to break auction records

INVESTING in the right Holden is as safe as houses say auctioneers, who are anticipating a record sale of more than $300,000 for a single vintage car this weekend.

This 1970 HT GTS Monaro is the "hero" car which could break the Australian record for a vintage car sold at auction, according to Lee Hames from Lloyds Auctions.



The beast has its original 350 chevy engine. Lloyds Auctioneers Gold Coast

It is one of more than 80 collectable cars which are set to go under the hammer at an auction in Carrara on Saturday.

"These things are just so scarce the price is going through the roof," Mr Hames said.

"If you pick the right Holden they're a better investment than houses, they go up about nine per cent in value every year."

Lee Hames with some of the Classic cars that will be Auctioned at Lloyds on April the 22nd. Steve Holland

He said the car may beat last month's record-breaking $310,000 sale of a similar Monaro.

And with more than 160,000 people tuning in to watch the online live stream of last month's auction, Mr Hames said there was plenty of interest.

"I've never seen a 1970s model in this condition," he said.

In January a 1977 Holden Torana sold for $260,000 in a bidding session that lasted less than five minutes at the auction house.